February 13, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Farmers’ face tear gas shells; Agriculture Minister says MSP law cannot be brought in a hurry

Farmers marching from Punjab to Delhi faced tear gas shells and water cannons as police tried to stop large groups from entering Haryana through the Khanauri border in Jind district. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price on crops cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders and urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue. “In the two rounds of discussions, we agreed to many of their demands. But there was no agreement on certain issues. The talks are still on,” Mr. Munda said.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya quits party post

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on February 13 resigned as the party’s national general secretary, saying he will continue to work to strengthen the SP without any post. In his resignation letter addressed to Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Mr. Maurya said “he will continue to work to strengthen the party without any post”.

PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with the U.A.E.’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership on February 13. Mr. Modi was received at the airport by Mohamed bin Zayed and he was later given a guard of honour. “Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport,” Mr. Modi posted on X.

Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP, says ‘Today is beginning of my new political career’

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on February 13 formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after quitting Congress. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present when Mr. Chavan joined the saffron party in Mumbai. “I am joining the BJP today at its office in Mumbai. Today is the beginning of my new political career,” Mr. Chavan, who quit the Congress on February 12, told reporters before going to the BJP state headquarters.

Sharad Pawar files appeal in Supreme Court against Election Commission order in favour of nephew

Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar has appealed the Supreme Court against the Election Commission decision in February to recognise the faction led by his nephew Ajit Pawar as the ‘real’ party. The EC had allotted NCP symbol ‘wall clock’ to the Ajit Pawar group, seemingly at the time to end months of factional fight within the party.

Only some people benefiting from ‘system’, others paying GST and dying of hunger: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 13 slammed the BJP-led Centre, claiming that only some people were benefiting from the “system” in the country while all the others were paying taxes and dying of hunger. If the people raise voice against anything, they have to face action by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and the I-T Department, Mr. Gandhi said addressing a gathering at Ramgarh Chowk in Udaipur area of Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Bihar government presents ₹2.79 lakh crore budget, growth rate ‘highest’ in country at over 10%

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on February 13 tabled a ₹2.79 lakh crore budget, asserting that the State’s finances were in “good shape” with the growth rate standing well above 10%, the “highest” in the country. Presenting the budget before the State Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said it was a matter of pride for Bihar that its growth rate at “10.64%” was also much higher than the national average.

Tamil Nadu Governor accepts jailed Senthilbalaji’s resignation

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on February 13 accepted the resignation of jailed Minister without a portfolio, V. Senthilbalaji. A Raj Bhavan press release said, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on February 12 written to the Governor recommending the acceptance of the resignation of Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers. The Governor “has approved the recommendation and accepted the resignation of Mr Senthilbalaji”, the release said.

JKCA case | ‘Unavailable’ Farooq Abdullah fails to present himself before ED

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday failed to present himself before the Enforcement Directorate citing “out of town” as a reason, after a fresh summons was issued by the investigating agency in an alleged misappropriation of funds by the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association during Dr. Abdullah’s term as its president.

Sandeshkhali unrest | Section 144 imposed in vicinity of Basirhat SP office over BJP agitation

Prohibitory Orders were clamped on February 13 in the vicinity of the SP’s office in West Bengal’s Basirhat in view of a proposed agitation programme by the BJP over allegations of sexual harassment by women in Sandeshkhali block. “The Orders were enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to maintain law and order,” officials said. “A large number of police personnel have also been deployed outside the SP’s office in Basirhat to prevent any untoward incident,” they said. Sandeshkhali is under the purview of the Basirhat police district.

PPP to support PML-N to form govt in Pakistan, won’t join cabinet: Reports

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a Government, but will not join the Cabinet, Geo News said on February 13, citing sources. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will not put his name for the prime ministerial post. He noted that his party does not have the numbers to form a government at the federal level. He also ruled out the possibility of an independent-led government and termed it “unrealistic”.

Elon Musk denies that Starlink satellite-based internet was sold to Russia

SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk has denied allegations that his company’s satellite-based internet technology, Starlink, has been sold to Russia, despite Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence claiming that Russians were using the tech in occupied parts of Ukraine. “A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false. To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” Musk posted on Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

Ransomware attack knocks 20 Romanian hospitals offline: Report

A ransomware attack on Hipocrate Information System (HIS), used by hospitals to manage medical activity and patient data knocked, impacted at least 21 hospitals in Romania forcing them offline. The attack launched over the weekend targeted the production servers running HIS information system, resulting in the system’s database being encrypted.

Indonesia election 2024 | What’s at stake as the world’s third-largest democracy elects a new president?

Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, will open its polls on February 14 to nearly 205 million eligible voters in presidential and legislative elections, the fifth since Southeast Asia’s largest economy began democratic reforms in 1998. The sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands and more than 270 million people from about 1,300 ethnic groups is a bastion of democracy in Southeast Asia, a diverse and economically vibrant region of authoritarian regimes, police states and nascent democracies.

Pakistan Super League hit by pullouts of overseas cricketers

Several high-profile international cricketers have pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the overlapping of dates with other franchise-based tournaments and many cricket boards denying permission to their players to compete in domestic T20 competitions. The PSL begins in Lahore on February 17 and all the six franchises have been hit hard with several players opting for the Bangladesh Premier League, ILT20 and SA20 leagues.