The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Stage set for second phase; 586 candidates in fray

Polling will be held on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm, the election office in Lucknow said.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections | Chacha Shivpal campaigns for nephew Akhilesh’s sarkar in U.P.

Samajwadi Party looks to avoid split in Yadav vote and send a message of unity to core vote bank.

Punjab Assembly Elections | Bhagwant Mann asks people to vote for AAP, many in Dhuri call for change

After the Aam Aadmi Party announced Mr. Mann as its CM candidate, the Dhuri Assembly seat has shot into limelight.

Goa Assembly Elections | Discounts galore to push people to vote

As many as 301 candidates are in the fray for elections to 40 Assembly constituencies in the State.

Over 70% children in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

Last batch of Rafale jets to arrive next week

India-specific enhancements are being incorporated on all jets.

Prominent Sri Lankan legislators call for ‘orderly renegotiation’ of foreign debt to combat crisis

Seek “strong social welfare measures” to protect poor families.

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco worth $80 billion to fund

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said. It will go to the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been Prince Mohammed’s vehicle to invest in everything from Uber to British soccer team Newcastle United. The fund also is part of the prince’s Neom project along the Red Sea coast.

SBI denies any effort to delay action against ABG Shipyard promoters in ₹22,842-crore bank fraud case

The account was restructured under the CDR mechanism in March 2014 by all lenders.

IPL Auction 2022 | Singaporean all-rounder Tim David sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹8.25 crore

Mumbai gets lethal pace pair in Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.