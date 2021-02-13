Top news of the day: Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people; Supreme Court refuses to review order on Shaheen Bagh protests, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Uttarakhand flood disaster | Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people

“We are working under a three-pronged strategy to reach to those trapped in the tunnel. The hole we drilled yesterday is being widened to one feet so as to reach a camera and a pipe inside the silt flushing tunnel where the trapped are said to be located,” the general manager of NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, said.

Supreme Court refuses to review order on Shaheen Bagh protests

Top court dismisses pleas, says right to protest cannot be any time and everywhere. The judgment of October 7, 2020 declared the demonstrations and road blockades in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital as “unacceptable”.

Parliament proceedings | UT status for J&K temporary, says Amit Shah

Mr. Shah was replying to a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. He also criticised some Opposition members for their claim that the proposed law negates the hopes of the region of getting back its Statehood.

Parliment proceedings | Rahul Gandhi becoming ‘doomsday man’ for India, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying to the general discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, she said the former Congress chief was creating fake narratives but does not have patience to listen to replies on allegations levelled against the government.

Parliament proceedings | First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various Ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session. The session would conclude on April 8.

Coronavirus | India vaccinates close to 80 lakh healthcare and frontline workers

The country has reported 103 deaths in the last 24 hours with six States accounting for 80.58% of the new deaths. Maharashtra registered the maximum number of casualties (36). Kerala came next with 18 daily deaths, while Karnataka and Punjab reported eights deaths each, as per information released by the Health Ministry at 8 a.m. on February 13.

Coronavirus | Beneficiaries in Delhi begin to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The second dose delivery began at LNJP Hospital as well and over 20 persons had received the second shots by noon, a senior official at the facility said.

Coronavirus | China refused to provide WHO team with raw data on early COVID-19 cases, team member says

The team had requested raw patient data on the 174 cases of COVID-19 that China had identified from the early phase of theoutbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

Sri Lanka says it scrapped port deal as Indian firm rejected terms

Sri Lanka has said it scrapped the trilateral deal with India and Japan to develop the Colombo Port’s Eastern Container Terminal as the Indian firm involved in the project refused to agree to its new terms.

Petrol nears ₹95 in Mumbai as rate hiked for fifth day in a row

The hike in prices has been criticised by the opposition parties, including Congress that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Google’s $76-million deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated

The move infuriated many other French outlets, which deemed it unfair and opaque. Publishers in other countries will scrutinise the French agreement, the highest-profile in the world under Google’s new programme to provide compensation for news snippets used in search results.

Ind vs Eng second Test | Rohit sweeps on Chepauk turner as India score 300/6 on Day 1

Seeking to level the four-match series after their defeat in the first Test, India opted to bat after winning the toss.

Australian Open | India’s campaign ends as Bopanna bows out of mixed doubles

Bopanna and his Chinese partner Yingying Duan lost 4-6 4-6 to the pair of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and United Kingdom’s Jamie Murray in a first round match that lasted an hour and three minutes.