February 12, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on February 12. The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch is set to reduce the travel time between the National Capital and Jaipur considerably. PM Modi said the new section will reduce the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to half. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V.K. Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were present.

Maharashtra Governor Koshiyari’s resignation accepted

Former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, is among the six new faces who were appointed as Governors by President Droupadi Murmu on February 12. The President also accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Governor of Maharashtra and R.K. Mathur as the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Ladakh in the latest gubernatorial reshuffle. Mr. Koshyari has been replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais.

‘Welcome move, but too late,’ Opposition MVA says on replacement of Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which had long been clamouring for the removal of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Maharashtra’s Governor, on February 12 welcomed the appointment of Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais as the State’s new Governor in the latest gubernatorial reshuffle but said that the decision had come “too late”. While MVA leaders from the NCP, the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction expressed hope that Mr. Bais would not repeat the same “mistakes” committed by Mr. Koshyari, Kolhapur royal Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, said that Mr. Koshyari ought to have removed from his post at least two months ago.

Delhi Mayor polls | L-G approves February 16 for convening of MCD House

Delhi LG V.K. Saxena has given his nod for convening the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of Mayor, official sources said on February 12. The government had sent the proposal to hold the House session on February 16 and Mr. Saxena has accepted it, they said.

Maharashtra Congress chief demands suspension of Buldhana SP for lathi-charging protesting farmers

Alleging that the police in Buldhana district in the State’s Vidarbha region had “brutally lathi-charged” protesting farmers, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole on February 12 demanded a thorough probe of the incident by a joint committee of the Legislature and the immediate suspension of the Buldhana Superintendent of Police. Mr. Patole alleged that the farmers, who were protesting against not receiving crop insurance while demanding an increase in soybean and cotton crop prices, had been lathi-charged by local police authorities.

AAP protests in Delhi, Punjab over Adani issue

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi, demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report. The party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said a joint parliamentary committee comprising members from various parties should probe the matter. AAP workers in Chandigarh also held a protest. The police used water cannon to prevent the party protesters from heading towards the Punjab BJP office.

U.K. to invest in defence, aerospace and medical sectors in U.P.: British MoS at Global Investors Summit

The British Minister of State for Defence Procurement on February 12 said that the United Kingdom will invest in defence, aerospace and medical sectors in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the United Kingdom Partner Country/Defence session held at Dadhichi Hall during the ongoing Global Investor Summit-2023, Alex Chalk, said, “It is a matter of pride for me to participate in GIS-23. Standing on this great land of Uttar Pradesh and inviting the whole world to invest is a big achievement. At the same time, it is also a big achievement that we are witnessing this programme in a state known as the ‘Rice Basket’.”

2-month-old baby found among other ‘miracle rescues’ as Turkey-Syria earthquake deaths pass 28,000

Rescuers pulled a two-month-old baby and an elderly woman from the rubble on February 11, five days after an earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria leaving more than 28,000 dead. But security concerns led some aid operations to be suspended, and 48 people have been arrested for looting or trying to defraud victims in the aftermath of the quake in Turkey, state media reported. Tens of thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

Turkiye arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes

As rescuers still pulled a lucky few from the rubble six days after a pair of earthquakes devastated southeast Turkey and northern Syria, Turkish officials detained or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that toppled down and crushed their occupants. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late on Saturday that warrants have been issued for the detention of 131 people suspected to being responsible for collapsed buildings. Turkey’s Justice Minister has vowed to punish anyone responsible, and prosecutors have begun gathering samples of buildings for evidence on materials used in constructions. The quakes were powerful, but victims, experts and people across Turkey are blaming bad construction for multiplying the devastation.

Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east

Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there. One person was killed and one more was wounded on February 12 morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. The shelling damaged four residential buildings, a vocational school and a water treatment facility.

U.S. to welcome any effort by India to end hostilities in Ukraine: White House

The U.S. will welcome any attempt that could lead to ending the raging Russia-Ukraine conflict, including any effort that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to undertake, the White House has said. The remarks by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby came on Friday, days after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin. When asked if there is still time for Prime Minister Modi to convince Russian President Putin to stop the war, Mr. Kirby said: “I think there’s still time for Mr. Putin to stop the war. I think there’s still time for it.”

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

The third Test of the ongoing series between India and Australia scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 1 to 5 is all set to be shifted to another venue as the relaid outfield is not match ready, according to BCCI sources. It is understood that BCCI curator Taposh Chatterjee visited the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium to inspect the pitch and the outfield. He will submit his report to the top brass of the BCCI for a final call. Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam are among the venues where the third Test can be shifted to. “There are certain BCCI parameters that one needs to fit in in order to host the match. No competitive game has been played on this ground and also the outfield isn’t ready,” a senior BCCI source said.