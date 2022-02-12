Top news of the day: India takes offence to senior U.S. official’s comments on hijab row; Rahul Bajaj passes away, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Hijab row | Motivated comments on internal issues not welcome: India

The statement from Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, came after U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain voiced his opinion on the Karnataka hijab row.

The education department officials in Dakshina Kannada district held a meeting at Kadaba with a Government school staff, parents and other stakeholders, after a video clipping of some students of the school offering namaz in the classroom went viral on the social media on February 11.

Mr. Rahul Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal. He resigned from his position of non-executive director and chairman at Bajaj Auto on April 30, 2021.

The participation in the airshow provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents, the IAF said.

A key accused has been identified as Raghunath Kumar. Nicknamed “LCD king”, he is lodged in Karnataka’s Bellari Jail from where he had been operating, according to the NCB. He had allegedly authored a guideline for buying, packaging and selling drugs; and using cryptocurrencies, India Post, pseudonyms, fake IDs and changing addresses frequently for evading detection.

The incident took place around 9.30 a.m. near a rivulet close to Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits when a team of CRPF's 168th battalion was out on a road security duty, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) P. Sundarraj said.

It said the medical supplies to Kiribati affirm India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support as an early responder in the Pacific region

The comments came amid global concerns over tensions in Ukraine as Russia and NATO amassed forces along the border. While Mr. Jaishankar sidestepped several questions on whether India was on the “same page” as Western countries on the Ukraine situation, where the U.S. has declared Russia could invade “at any time,” he called for diplomacy to work.

The move comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is touring the Pacific, meeting diplomats from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Fiji and other nations.

The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ms. Ramakrishna continuously shared “internal confidential information of NSE with an unknown person”.

IPL Auction | Ishan Kishan hits jackpot as young India players clinch million dollar plus deals

As many as 590 players are up for new contracts in the IPL auction, with franchises entitled to spend upto ₹561.50 crore.