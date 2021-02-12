Top news of the day: Government denies conceding territory to China; Kerala is the only State to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The response came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the government has 'ceded' our territory to the Chinese.

Congress leader launches scathing attack a day after Centre announces pact over disengagement.

Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,281, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 652 and 481 new cases, respectively. The distribution of daily deaths among States and Union Territories also reflects a significant decline with 18 States and UTs not reporting any new deaths in a span of 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on February 12. Thirteen States and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths. Maharashtra has reported the maximum fatalities with 25 new deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths.

India is taking care of the domestic vaccine requirement first and based on that “giving vaccines to friendly countries,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told the Rajya Sabha.

Courts have been coming to the aid of youngsters marrying beyond community norms, says Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a recent verdict.

Maharashtra government agrees to not take coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARGOutlier Media Private Limited till March 5 in the alleged television ratings point (TRP) manipulation case.

Incumbent Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term ends on February 15.

“I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say -- arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” Mr. Trivedi said, while announcing his resignation from the House.

Parliament proceedings | Follow our live updates here.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde issued notice to the government and Twitter Communications India Private Limited on a petition by Vinit Goenka, member of the Governing Council of CRIS, Ministry of Railways.

Myanmar's coup leader used the country's Union Day holiday on February 12 to call on people to work with the military if they want democracy, a request likely to be met with derision by protesters who are pushing for the release from detention of their country's elected leaders.

Mining output declined by 4.8%, while power generation grew 5.1% in December 2020. The IIP grew by 0.4% in December 2019.

The single line job description said, “Mission: make bitcoin the Internet’s currency.”

According to ISRO, the Department of Space has joined hands with MapmyIndia to combine their geospatial expertise and build holistic solutions by leveraging their geoportals.

Elliot Alderson’s research shows that Koo user’s personal data like email id, date of birth, name, marital status and gender are visible to other even if they chose to keep it private.

Facebook, which has 1.84 billion daily users globally, has drawn flak in the past for its handling of hate speech on the platform in India that is among its biggest markets.

England lead the four match series 1-0 after defeating India by a massive 227 runs in the first Test.