Top news of the day: Government denies conceding territory to China; Kerala is the only State to report more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, and more

Not conceded any territory as result of agreement with China: Government
The response came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the government has 'ceded' our territory to the Chinese.
Narendra Modi a coward who can’t stand up to China, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader launches scathing attack a day after Centre announces pact over disengagement.
Coronavirus | India’s active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh, only 1 state reports over 1,000 cases, says government
Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,281, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 652 and 481 new cases, respectively. The distribution of daily deaths among States and Union Territories also reflects a significant decline with 18 States and UTs not reporting any new deaths in a span of 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on February 12. Thirteen States and UTs have reported between 1-5 new deaths. Maharashtra has reported the maximum fatalities with 25 new deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths.
Coronavirus | India has exported COVID-19 vaccines worth about ₹338 crore: Government
India is taking care of the domestic vaccine requirement first and based on that “giving vaccines to friendly countries,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told the Rajya Sabha.
Inter-caste marriages the way forward to reduce communal tensions: Supreme Court
Courts have been coming to the aid of youngsters marrying beyond community norms, says Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a recent verdict.
Bombay High Court extends interim relief for Arnab Goswami till March 5
Maharashtra government agrees to not take coercive action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARGOutlier Media Private Limited till March 5 in the alleged television ratings point (TRP) manipulation case.
Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Incumbent Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term ends on February 15.
Trinamool’s Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha
“I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say -- arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” Mr. Trivedi said, while announcing his resignation from the House.
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Twitter on plea alleging Twitter is ‘sympathetic to terrorist groups’
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde issued notice to the government and Twitter Communications India Private Limited on a petition by Vinit Goenka, member of the Governing Council of CRIS, Ministry of Railways.
Join hands' with us for democracy, says Myanmar military coup leader
Myanmar's coup leader used the country's Union Day holiday on February 12 to call on people to work with the military if they want democracy, a request likely to be met with derision by protesters who are pushing for the release from detention of their country's elected leaders.
Industrial production grows by 1% in December
Mining output declined by 4.8%, while power generation grew 5.1% in December 2020. The IIP grew by 0.4% in December 2019.
Twitter’s Dorsey and Jay-Z starting Bitcoin Trust to promote Bitcoin Development in India, Africa
The single line job description said, “Mission: make bitcoin the Internet’s currency.”
ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to take on Google Maps
According to ISRO, the Department of Space has joined hands with MapmyIndia to combine their geospatial expertise and build holistic solutions by leveraging their geoportals.
French hacker says Koo app leaks user data, company denies
Elliot Alderson’s research shows that Koo user’s personal data like email id, date of birth, name, marital status and gender are visible to other even if they chose to keep it private.
Facebook took action on 26.9 million pieces of content for hate speech in Q4
Facebook, which has 1.84 billion daily users globally, has drawn flak in the past for its handling of hate speech on the platform in India that is among its biggest markets.
India vs England | England make four changes to their 12-man squad for second Test
England lead the four match series 1-0 after defeating India by a massive 227 runs in the first Test.