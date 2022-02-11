Top news of the day: No saffron scarves, hijab in classrooms for now, says Karnataka High Court; Nirmala Sitharaman says India has avoided handout-induced inflation, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Court requests the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to classes at the earliest.

Karnataka hijab row | Supreme Court assures protection of rights

Top court against issue spreading to national level.

Finance Minister cites high inflation in U.S., Eurozone to defend Government’s approach amid COVID-19 crisis.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said that the State can become Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal if the BJP is not voted back to power.

He says panel’s role is restricted and its suggestions have been ignored.

Kasganj custodial death | Exhume body, conduct fresh autopsy, says Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh administration to exhume the body of a Muslim boy who died in police custody in Kasganj and carry out a fresh postmortem of the body at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

“We have seen the virus evolve, mutate ... so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told reporters in South Africa, where she was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

U.P. Assembly Elections | Will farm anger swing the fortunes of Baghpat?

The threat of Muslims that has been fanned by BJP leaders in their speeches has waned.

Jaishankar attended the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting along with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States.

China, which has territorial disputes with many countries in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, has been opposing the Quad alliance since its formation.

We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics, says Antony Blinken.

Electricity output grew 2.8% in December, while mining activity grew 2.6%. Spliced by use-based classification, the IIP shows that capital goods output shrank 4.6% in the month while consumer durables and consumer non-durables saw production dip 2.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer’s responsible 80 coupled with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 56 powered India to a challenging 265 in the inconsequential third ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad