Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal set to return as Delhi CM for third time, 12 get life term in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, and more

Delhi Assembly election results 2020 | AAP wins 36 seats to cross half-way mark
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats, according to Election Commission figures. Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, besides Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey
Arvind Kejriwal set to return as Delhi Chief Minister for third time
Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as Delhi Chief Minister for a third time after the voters of Delhi gave his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the thumbs up in a hard-fought election. As of 12.24 p.m. on Tuesday, the AAP was leading in 58 seats, the BJP ahead in 12 and the Congress yet to open its account.
Nirbhaya case convicts execution: Supreme Court allows government to approach trial court for fresh date
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Union government to approach the trial court for issuance of a fresh date for the execution of the death sentence of the Nirbhaya gang rape convicts.
U.S. President Donald Trump to visit India on February 24 and 25: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, as per an official announcement from the White House on February 10 afternoon. Mr. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.
Notice of privilege motion against Gehlot under consideration, says Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday that the notice of privilege motion moved by the Congress against Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot over his statement on the issue of reservation is under his consideration.
Delhi Assembly elections 2020 reactions | I am sure you will continue to serve the people of Delhi with the same dedication as earlier, says N. Chandrababu Naidu
As counting is underway in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, leaders from various political parties began expressing their congratulations to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Brajesh Thakur, 11 others get life term in Muzaffarpur shelter home case
A special court here on Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur, a key accused and 11 others, including three women, to life imprisonment for the sexual and physical assault of the girl inmates of a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.
Analysis | Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign does the trick for AAP
In the end, Shaheen Bagh could not swing the Delhi Assembly elections for the BJP. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his campaign stressing the many achievements of his government did the trick for the Aam Aadmi Party.
NZ vs IND | New Zealand inflicts first ODI series whitewash on India in 31 years
An underwhelming India suffered their first ODI whitewash in more than three decades as New Zealand completed a 3-0 sweep with a five-wicket victory in the third match in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.
Watch | Delhi's Chief Ministers over the years
A video on Delhi's Chief MInisters from Brahm Prakash Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal
Economy not in trouble; green shoots visible, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11 said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a $5 trillion economy.