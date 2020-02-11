Top news of the day: Arvind Kejriwal set to return as Delhi CM for third time, 12 get life term in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, and more

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crossed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly, winning 36 seats and was leading in 26 seats, according to Election Commission figures. Among those who registered victory are Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, besides Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey

Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as Delhi Chief Minister for a third time after the voters of Delhi gave his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the thumbs up in a hard-fought election. As of 12.24 p.m. on Tuesday, the AAP was leading in 58 seats, the BJP ahead in 12 and the Congress yet to open its account.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Union government to approach the trial court for issuance of a fresh date for the execution of the death sentence of the Nirbhaya gang rape convicts.

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, as per an official announcement from the White House on February 10 afternoon. Mr. Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday that the notice of privilege motion moved by the Congress against Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot over his statement on the issue of reservation is under his consideration.

As counting is underway in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, leaders from various political parties began expressing their congratulations to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A special court here on Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur, a key accused and 11 others, including three women, to life imprisonment for the sexual and physical assault of the girl inmates of a Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

In the end, Shaheen Bagh could not swing the Delhi Assembly elections for the BJP. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his campaign stressing the many achievements of his government did the trick for the Aam Aadmi Party.

An underwhelming India suffered their first ODI whitewash in more than three decades as New Zealand completed a 3-0 sweep with a five-wicket victory in the third match in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

A video on Delhi's Chief MInisters from Brahm Prakash Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11 said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a $5 trillion economy.