Top news of the day: PLA says India and China have begun disengagement from Pangong Tso Lake; Modi says government has great respect for farmers, and more

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said in a statement issued in Beijing: “According to the consensus reached by the ninth round of the commander-level talks between China and India, the frontline units of the Chinese and Indian armed forces on the south and north banks of Pangong Lake started to disengage synchronously in a planned manner.” The Indian Army has not yet confirmed the development.

Congress, Trinamool Congress stage walkout amid the Prime Minister’s reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Uttarakhand avalanche | Slush being removed from Tapovan hydel project tunnel

“...The tunnel is still approachable till about 120 metres. More slush and water coming from inside the tunnel,” tweeted the ITBP.

Ground-based measurements are critical to supplement satellite imagery but the prevailing conditions aren’t conducive, says Kalachand Sain, Director, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

The government had procured 110 lakh doses of Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

The stuck crew will sign off from Japan on February 10, Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Twitter said it had withheld some accounts identified in the blocking orders given by the government. However, no action has been taken against accounts of news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians; the withheld accounts continue to be available outside India.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha charge sheets were filed against 76 people while 29 were acquitted by the courts in 2019.

“In the last 300 days, there have been around 60 days of increase in price (and) in around 7 days in petrol and 21 days in diesel we have decreased the price. And for almost 250 days we have not increased or decreased prices... So, it’s a misnomer to campaign in that way that it is all-time high,” the Petroleum Minister told the Rajya Sabha.

Exercise that began in early January will culminate in the third week of February.

Myanmar-based armed insurgent group Chin National Army (CNA) has sought asylum for their families in India in the wake of the military coup in the neighbouring country, an official in Mizoram said on February 10.

The one-shot J&J vaccine is still being tested internationally and has not been approved in any country.

The report said brand websites reported a 94% volume growth in fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to same period in 2020.

The lawsuit is the second to allege Facebook allowed third-party apps to harvest the data of friends without their permission or knowledge.

Australian Open | Venus Williams rolls ankle, falls to Errani

Williams was making her 21st appearance at the Australian Open.