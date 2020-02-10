Top news of the day: Supreme Court upholds sending religious questions to larger Bench, historic Oscar win for 'Parasite', and more

A nine-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the Sabarimala Review Bench to refer to a larger Bench questions on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths across the country.

"Parasite", a stinging satire on class divides in South Korea, jumped the "one inch long subtitle barrier" to land on the Oscar stage -- and in record books -- as the first non-English film to win an Academy Award for best picture.

The Supreme Court on Monday gently drew the attention of citizens, mothers and senior citizens agitating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the inconvenience caused when protests were held on public thoroughfares for days.

An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said on Monday.

Days after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA), his sister Sara Abdullah Pilot on Monday moved the Supreme Court. The writ petition was mentioned before a Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana, which agreed to list it for urgent hearing.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended an IndiGo pilot for three months for an altercation on-board a plane last month with a lady passenger accompanying a wheelchair-bound senior citizen.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2018, which nullified its own controversial March 20, 2018 judgment diluting the stringent provisions of the Dalit protection law.

The 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set on fire by a stalker in Maharashtra’s Wardha district last week died at a hospital in Nagpur on Monday morning, a police official said.

Authorities on Monday asked the residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to avoid unnecessary movement during shelling and to not touch the mortar shells lying scattered in various localities, after two days of intense firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC).

India Post has decided to help those who often miss out receiving parcels because they are away at work and have no one at home to receive the consignment on their behalf.

When letters to government offices go missing, the most common excuse used by public authorities is that they did not receive any such letter. But now, denying acknowledgement to any application by the general public will be treated as official misconduct in Odisha.