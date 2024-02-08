February 08, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables white paper on Indian economy in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 8 tabled a ‘White Paper on the Indian Economy’ in the Lok Sabha. “When we formed the government in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state; public finances were in a bad shape; there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption. It was a crisis situation” the white paper, tabled by the Finance Ministry, noted.

Delhi and Punjab CMs, INDIA leaders join Kerala’s protest against Centre’s policies

The protest organised by the Kerala government at Jantar Mantar here on February 8 (Thursday) against the alleged attacks on federalism by the Centre, especially anomalies in devolution of resources, turned out to be a gathering of Opposition States. Besides Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the protest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined the protests. Senior political leaders such as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Rajya Sabha member and lawyer Kapil Sibal, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and several Ministers, MPs and MLAs belonging to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala too attended the gathering. Members of INDIA bloc partners other than the Congress and the Trinamool Congress also participated in the protest

India suspends Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on February 8 that the Government has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along Myanmar border to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended the immediate suspension of FMR, he said. Mr. Shah posted on X, “It is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s resolve to secure our borders, MHA has decided that the FMR between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India’s North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases ‘Black Paper’ against Modi government

Ahead of the tabling of the ‘white paper’ on economy in Parliament, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released a ‘black paper’ against the Narendra Modi government to highlight the government’s failure. Mr. Kharge said, “There is a danger to democracy in the country...In last 10 years, 411 MLAs were taken on there by the BJP. They toppled so many Congress governments. They are finishing democracy.”

PM Modi lies that he was born OBC, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Odisha

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying that he was born Other Backward Class during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the western Odisha town of Jharsuguda on February 8. “Your Prime Minister was not born OBC and he was born in general caste. He was born in Teli caste in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party government had included his caste in OBC category in 2000. He keeps lying everywhere that he was born OBC,” said Mr. Gandhi addressing a public meeting.

West Bengal Budget | State government presents ₹3.6 lakh crore budget, says Centre imposed ‘financial blockade’

West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on February 8 presented the budget for 2024-25 with a slew of policies for social welfare and employment generation, even as she accused the Centre of imposing a “financial blockade” on the State. Tabling a budget of ₹3,66,166 crore, Ms. Bhattacharya said the monthly financial assistance under the ‘Lakhsmir Bhandar’ scheme has been raised to ₹1,200 for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, whereas for other categories, it has been increased to ₹1,000.

‘Tired’ of talks with INDIA bloc, AAP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Assam

Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak announced AAP candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha polls on February 8. Mr. Pathak announced Manoj Dhanowar, Bhaben Chowdhury, and Rishi Raj as AAP candidates for Dibrugarh, Guwahati and Sonitpur respectively.

Pakistan general election 2024 | Imran Khan’s party says its polling agents picked by police in Punjab province

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on February 8 claimed that polling in several areas of Pakistan’s Punjab province began on February 8 without the presence of its agents, some of whom were picked by the police to make rigging easier in the elections. Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates are contesting the polls independently after the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan to deprive his party of its iconic election symbol cricket ‘bat’. The PTI has alleged that the police removed its polling camps.

Israel PM Netanyahu orders troops to prepare for push into Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered troops to prepare to enter the overcrowded Gazan city of Rafah, even as a new round of talks aimed at securing a truce with Hamas were set to open on February 8 in Cairo. Mr. Netanyahu announced the order after rejecting Hamas’s response to a ceasefire proposal at the centre of intense recent diplomatic efforts, though visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted on Wednesday that he still saw “space for agreement to be reached”.

NASA climate satellite blasts off to survey oceans and atmosphere of a warming Earth

NASA’s newest climate satellite rocketed into orbit Thursday to survey the world’s oceans and atmosphere in never-before-seen detail. SpaceX launched the Pace satellite on its $948 million mission before dawn, with the Falcon rocket heading south over the Atlantic to achieve a rare polar orbit.

Fukushima nuclear plant leaked radioactive water; no one injured

“Highly radioactive water leaked from a treatment machine at the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, but no one was injured and radiation monitoring shows no impact to the outside environment,” the utility operator said on February 8. “A plant worker found the leak on February 7 during valve checks at a SARRY treatment machine designed to mainly remove caesium and strontium from the contaminated water,” the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said. The machine has been idled for maintenance work.

RBI’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% to bring down inflation, support growth

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India on February 8 after a detailed assessment ddecided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 6.50%. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

RBI says no systemic worries, action on Paytm due to “persisted non-compliance”

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on February 8 said there are no systemic worries and the action on Paytm was driven by a “lack of compliance” at Paytm. Deputy Governor Swaminathan J. said the actions against the fintech have been taken due to “persisted non-compliance”.

Accused of rape, Varun withdraws from FIH Pro League, takes urgent leave to fight legal battle

Accused of rape under the stringent POCSO act, Arjuna award-winning Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has withdrawn from the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar to explore his legal options against the allegation, which he described as a “calculated attempt to extort money” from him. The 28-year-old has been granted “urgent leave” from national duty by Hockey India after he stated that the incident has taken a toll on his “physical and mental health”.