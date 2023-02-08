February 08, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

In a stinging attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 8 said that the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Mr. Modi said the world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. “But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,” Mr. Modi said, targeting the Opposition. The PM said people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis. “How will they agree with your abuses and allegations,” he told the Opposition. “People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people,” Modi said.

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to control inflation; real GDP growth for FY24 projected at 6.4%

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, based on an assessment of the macroeconomic situation and its outlook, decided by a majority of 4 members out of 6 to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%, with immediate effect. Consequently, the standing deposit facility rate will stand revised to 6.25%; and the marginal standing facility rate and the Bank Rate to 6.75%.

10 Indians stuck in remote areas of quake-hit Turkey, but safe: MEA

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs said on February 8. Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe. He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkey.

Celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14: Animal Welfare Board of India

The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate “Cow Hug Day” on February 14 to spread “positive energy” and encourage “collective happiness”, officials said on February 8. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year. “All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy,” read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Constitution does not allow aldermen to vote in MCD elections: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on February 8 said the Constitution does not allow nominated members (aldermen) of a municipality the right to vote in meetings, while issuing notice to the Lieutenant Governor and the Protem Presiding Officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in a petition filed by AAP alleging deliberate stalling of mayoral elections for the third time in a row. “The difference is very substantial between you (elected members) and them (nominated members),” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud remarked in a preliminary hearing.

Mehbooba Mufti detained during protest against J&K anti-encroachment drive

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was on February 8 detained by police during a protest in Delhi against the J&K administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the Union Terrritory. Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir hit out at the Lieutenant Governor’s administration over the anti-encroachment drive, with Ms. Mufti accusing the BJP Government of turning the Union Territory into Afghanistan by “demolishing the homes of poor and marginalised”.

Death toll rises above 11,200 in Turkey, Syria earthquake

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 11,200 on February 8 as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold. Officials and medics said 8,574 people had died in Turkey and 2,662 in Syria from Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the total to 11,236. Nearly 50,000 people were also injured in Turkey and another 5,000 in Syria, officials and rescuers on both sides said.

Zelensky makes strong appeal for British fighter jets during surprise London visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London on a surprise visit, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is only Mr. Zelensky’s third visit abroad (the others were to Poland and the U.S.), since the invasion began. Mr. Zelensky made a strong pitch for British fighter jets. The U.K. announced that it will train Ukrainian troops to fly NATO-fighter jets. “I’m happy to be here,” he said as he got out of a grey SUV in his trademark dark green sweatshirt, outside No.10 Downing Street. He was accompanied by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had met him on arrival at the Stansted airport. The two men held talks , following which Mr. Zelenksy addressed the U.K. Parliament.

Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report

China has operated a fleet of spy balloons targeting several countries including India and Japan, a media report has said, days after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese surveillance craft floating over sensitive installations in the country. “The surveillance balloon effort, which has operated for several years partly out of Hainan province off China’s south coast, has collected information on military assets in countries and areas of emerging strategic interest to China including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines,” The Washington Post reported on February 7.

Sri Lankan police quiz Gotabaya Rajapaksa over President’s house cash

Sri Lanka’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been questioned by police over the discovery of a large amount of cash in his office-cum-residence when he fled the country for safety as thousands of protesters stormed the place in July last year. “A three-hour long statement was recorded on Monday at his private house as directed by the court,” police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa told reporters. The protesters who occupied the President’s House in the capital in July last year said that they had discovered over 17 million rupees in cash and handed over the money to the Colombo Fort police. The police reported the matter to the court, which ordered a statement to be recorded from Rajapaksa on the discovery of cash.

Adani Power Q3 profit plunges 96% to ₹9 cr

Adani Power on February 8 reported 96% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹8.77 crore for December quarter 2022-23 mainly on the back of higher expenses. In the year-ago period, the profit was ₹218.49 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. Total expenses increased to ₹8,078.31 crore in the quarter from ₹5,389.24 crore. Total income rose to ₹8,290.21 crore from ₹5,593.58 crore in the same period a year ago. During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries achieved an average Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 42.1% and power sale volume of 11.8 Billion Units (BU), as compared to PLF of 41% and power sale volume of 10.6 BU in Q3 FY22.

RBI says domestic banks’ exposure to Adani group not very significant, single case can’t impact system

Domestic banks’ exposure to the Adani Group is “not very significant”, and the system is strong and large enough to not get impacted by a single case, the Reserve Bank said on February 8. Replying to a specific question on whether the RBI will give any guidance to lenders on their exposures to the Adani group, given certain flags raised by rating agencies, Deputy Governor M.K. Jain said the domestic banks’ exposures are “not very significant” and termed the exposures against shares as “insignificant”.

World Test Championship final to be held at The Oval from June 7 to 11: ICC

The ICC on February 8 confirmed that the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between the top two Test-playing nations will take place at The Oval from June 7 to 11, with June 12 as the designated reserve day. The South London venue has hosted over 100 Test matches in its rich history, and in June will welcome the top two Test sides in the ICC World Test Championship standings, which will compete for the ICC WTC Mace following two years of hard-fought competition.