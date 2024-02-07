February 07, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Excise policy case | Court asks Kejriwal to appear on February 17 on ED’s plea

A Delhi court on February 7 summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 on a complaint filed by the ED against him over the non-compliance of its summons in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Excise policy for the national capital. “Cognisance of the complaint has been taken and summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17,” Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said. Meanwhile, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, “We are studying the court order and will take necessary legal steps accordingly.”

Stop creating narrative to divide country into north, south: PM Modi to Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7 urged the Congress and its government in Karnataka to stop creating a narrative to divide the country into north and south saying it jeopardises the country’s future. Replying to the debate to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, he lamented that the Karnataka government was building such a narrative through advertisements. He also said that the Congress has become outdated and was always against any kind of reservation.

Parliament proceedings | Budget session extended by a day, white paper on economy likely to be tabled

The Budget session will be extended by a day and will sit on February 10, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House on February 7. Mr. Birla said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed him of one day of extra sitting because of urgent government business. Though he did not specify the urgent business, the Narendra Modi government is all set to table the white paper on economy that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced on February 1 while presenting the interim Budget.

All talk, no action, government playing game of ‘smoke and mirrors’: Shashi Tharoor slams interim Budget

The Congress on February 7 accused the Centre of playing the game of “smoke-and-mirrors” with its interim budget and asked the Modi government “kiska saath aur kiska vikas” (with whom and whose development) when the poor, women, youth and farmers were among the “worst performing groups” economically. Initiating the debate on the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the government was about “all talk and no action” and dubbed the ruling NDA as “no data available” to reveal the real situation of poverty and consumption in the country.

PMLA court extends ED remand of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by five days

A special PMLA court on February 7 extended the ED remand of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by five days in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, lawyers said. Mr. Soren on February 2 was remanded to five days’ ED custody by the special PMLA court which ended on the day.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | BJP BJD in a ‘partnership’ in Odisha, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on February 7 alleged that the BJP and BJD has a “partnership” in Odisha and the Congress has been opposing them to protect the interest of the people of the state. Mr. Gandhi resumed his ‘Bharat Joda Nyay Yatra’ in Odisha’s steel city in Rourkela. In a brief speech, he said: “As you know Naveen Patnaik and Narendra Modi run a partnership government in Odisha. They both have joined hands and work in tandem. I find in Parliament that BJD supports the BJP. The BJD people also disturb us at the instance of BJP”.

‘Chalo Delhi’: Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Ministers protest at Jantar Mantar against Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar along with the State Cabinet are in Delhi for a protest named ‘Chalo Delhi’ in Jantar Mantar at 11 a.m. on February 7 against the Centre’s tax devolution policies. Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that his government is protesting, as over ₹1 lakh crore was due from the Centre. Mr. Siddaramaiah has accused the Central Government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for the State.

Ajit Pawar faction files caveat in Supreme Court; seeks hearing if Sharad Pawar group challenges EC order

The Ajit Pawar faction on February 7 filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking a hearing if the Sharad Pawar group moves before it challenging an Election Commission of India order recognising the party led by the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister as the real Nationalist Congress Party. The caveat has been filed through advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed against the Ajit Pawar faction if the other group moves the top court.

Omar Abdullah targets BJP over denial of permission to visit Rajouri; fears more curbs ahead of Lok Sabha polls

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on February 7 said the gates of his house in Jammu were locked by the police and he was escorted to his office like a “criminal” to stop him from visiting Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. Taking potshots at the BJP and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration, the former Chief Minister said, “This has not happened for the first time. And as the (Lok Sabha) elections draw closer, I am sure such curbs will witness a spurt,” he told reporters at the party headquarters in Jammu.

Twin blasts kill 24 on eve of Pakistan election

At least 24 people were killed on February 7 by two separate bomb blasts outside the offices of election candidates in southwestern Pakistan, on the eve of a national vote marred by violence and allegations of poll rigging. More than half a million security officers were deployed ahead of the election on February 8, with authorities distributing ballot papers to more than 90,000 polling stations. “The aim of today’s blasts was to sabotage the election,” said Jan Achakzai, caretaker Information Minister for Balochistan province, where the blasts happened.

IMF warns of Maldives foreign debt crisis, after China borrowing

The strategically-placed Indian Ocean nation of the Maldives, which has borrowed heavily from China and shifted allegiance from India, is at high risk of “debt distress,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on February 7. The IMF did not give details of the Maldives’ foreign debt but said there was a need for “urgent policy adjustment”. “Without significant policy changes, the overall fiscal deficits and public debt are projected to stay elevated,” the IMF said after a review of the country’s economy.

China, U.S. hold economic talks as trade issues heat up on the campaign trail

Chinese and U.S. officials have met in Beijing for talks on tough issues dividing the two largest economies, as trade and tariffs increasingly draw attention in the runup to the U.S. presidential election. China’s Ministry of Finance said Beijing raised objections to higher tariffs on Chinese exports, two-way investment restrictions and other limits on trade and technology during the talks by the countries’ Economic Working Group.

Saudi Arabia reiterates no diplomatic relations with Israel without independent Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia has told the U.S. its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli “aggression” on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on February 7. On February 6, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalisation discussions.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No. 1 in ICC Test rankings, replaces Ashwin

Jasprit Bumrah on February 7 became the first Indian pacer to top the ICC Test rankings after a stellar performance against England in Visakhapatnam. The 30-year-old’s nine-wicket match haul has helped him leapfrog Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin, making him only the fourth from his country to attain number one position. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi are the other Indians who have been at the top of the charts.