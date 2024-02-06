February 06, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Varanasi district court admits plea seeking ASI survey in remaining Gyanvapi mosque cellars

Days after a Varanasi court allowed Hindu devotees to perform prayers at one of the four cellars beneath the Gyanvapi Mosque, the court has admitted another plea seeking to conduct archeological survey in the remaining cellars. The case has been posted to February 15. Lawyers of Anjum Intezamiya Mosque committee said they will file objections to the same.

Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly, live-in relationships to be registered

The Uttarakhand government on February 6 tabled the Uniform Civil Code bill in the State Assembly, which when passed will be the first such legislation to be implemented in any State after Independence. The bill proposes a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand, excluding the Scheduled Tribes. The bill stipulates registration of live-in relationships in the state and imprisonment of three months for failure to do so within a month. Any child born out of such a relationship will be considered legitimate.

‘Offered biscuit to dog owner to feed it’: Rahul Gandhi on viral video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on February 6, said he offered a biscuit to a dog owner to feed the animal after it refused to eat from his hands. His clarification came after a video showing him offering a biscuit rejected by a dog to a person went viral on social media, with BJP leaders alleging this was how he treated workers of his party. “The dog was nervous and shivering...When I gave it a biscuit, the dog got scared. Then, I gave the biscuit to the owner, saying it will eat from your hand. Then, the owner gave it and the dog ate the biscuit. So, what is the issue?” Mr. Gandhi told reporters when queried about it. “I don’t understand what is the BJP’s obsession with the dog?” Mr. Gandhi added.

701 sedition, 5023 UAPA cases registered in 2018-22: Govt

As many as 701 cases of sedition and offences against the State were registered from 2018 to 2022 and 5,023 cases were lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on February 6. Mr. Rai, however, said the number of cases registered under the sedition and offences against the State came down from 149 in 2021 to 68 in 2022.

Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha passes Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill 2024

The Rajya Sabha on February 6 passed a Bill which seeks to decriminalise minor offences related to water pollution, enable the Centre to prescribe service conditions of chairpersons of State Pollution Control Boards, and exempt certain categories of industrial plants from statutory restrictions. Piloting the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill 2024, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that development and environment protection must go together.

Parliamentary proceedings | Lok Sabha gives nod to bill for OBC quota in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir

The Lok Sabha on February 6 passed a bill to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, with the government asserting that important changes have taken place in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Replying to a brief debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have started enjoying the fruits of development ushered in by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

LDF senses political win in M.K. Stalin’s expression of solidarity with Pinarayi’s protest against Centre’s ‘trespasses’ on federalism in New Delhi

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has sensed a political victory in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s expression of solidarity with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan who is scheduled to stage a high-profile protest in New Delhi on February 8 against the Centre’s alleged trespasses on the foundational ideals of cooperative federalism. The LDF has also sought to portray Mr. Stalin’s post in Malayalam on X (formerly Twitter) that the DMK would join Mr. Vijayan, his Cabinet and LDF legislators in the demonstration at Jantar Mantar as an oblique critique of the Congress’s (a trusted DMK ally) refusal to find a common cause with the Kerala government in the State’s struggle against the Central government’s alleged jurisdictional overreach.

India to see investment of $67 billion in next five to six years in energy sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6 said India was working on the development of environmentally friendly energy sources to enhance its energy max. He was delivering the inaugural address at the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW) in the presence of Indian and global audience. The IEW 2024 is being held from February 6 to 9 in Goa, and is India’s largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and is expected to serve as a catalyst for India’s energy transition.

Supreme Court fixes Lavalin case in May even as CBI asks for dates in March or April

The Supreme Court on February 6 fixed the appeals in the SNC Lavalin corruption case against the discharge of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from May 1. Appearing before a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, sought an early date, possibly in March or April. When the Bench said its calendar was chock-a-block for both the months, Mr. Raju even said the Central agency could take a chance for a hearing or even file written submissions of its arguments to save time for the court.

At least six persons killed, 50 injured in blaze at firecrackers unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda town

Six persons were killed and 40 others injured after a major fire broke out in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh on February 6, an official said. A number of people were also feared trapped in and around the unit, an official said. Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

U.N. nuclear chief says security still fragile at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Security at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile amid worrying recent staff cuts enacted by Russian authorities occupying the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest atomic power plants in the world, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said on February 6. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, who is in Kyiv, said that his upcoming visit to the plant as the war approaches its two-year milestone will aim to assess the impact of recent personnel reductions after Russia denied access to employees of Ukraine’s Energoatom.

Israel’s evacuation orders cover 2/3rd of Gaza, leaving Palestinians crammed in Rafah

Israel’s evacuation orders in the Gaza Strip now cover two-thirds of the territory, or 246 sq.km, United Nations humanitarian monitors said on February 6. More than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people is now crammed into the town of Rafah on the border with Egypt and surrounding areas, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space — more than 878 days

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on Sunday set a world record for total time spent in space, surpassing his compatriot Gennady Padalka who logged more than 878 days in orbit, Russia’s space corporation said. At 8.30 GMT Kononenko broke the record, Roscosmos said. Kononenko is expected to reach a total of 1,000 days in space on June 5 and by late September he will have clocked 1,110 days.

Ind vs Eng | Magical Bumrah was difference between two sides in 2nd Test: Hussain

The magical first innings spell by Jasprit Bumrah was the difference between India and England in the second Test, according to former England captain Nasser Hussain, who said the visitors were powerless against the Indian pacer’s genius. India’s go-to bowler in all formats, Bumrah displayed brilliance with the ball to play a key role in the team’s series-levelling 106-run win. “I think, really, it was just the magic of Jasprit Bumrah that was the difference. He got three-for today (Monday), but it was that incredible spell in the first innings, 6-45, that blew away England for 253 on a really good, flat pitch,” Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

