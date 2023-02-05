February 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

India sees six-fold jump in voters since 1951; total electorate on January 1 is over 94.50 crore

India has witnessed a nearly six-fold increase in the total number of voters since 1951 to over 94.50 crore this year, but almost one-third of them stayed away from exercising their franchise in the last Lok Sabha polls. This has prompted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to walk the extra mile to bring them to the polling booths.

Pervez Musharraf, ex-President of Pakistan, passes away

Former Pakistan President and Army chief Pervez Musharraf passed away on February 5 after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai. The former military dictator was reportedly in critical condition at American Hospital in Dubai with no possibility of recovery.

3 lakh doses of intranasal Covid vaccine sent to hospitals: Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella

Bharat Biotech dispatched three lakh doses of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to some hospitals two days ago, the company’s executive chairman Krishna Ella said on Sunday. Mr. Ella was speaking on the sidelines of an event here at which a bilateral agreement was signed between the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison Global Health Institute (GHI) and the Ella Foundation for the establishment of the first-ever UW-Madison One Health Centre in Bengaluru.

‘Overreacting’: China expresses dissatisfaction over U.S. shooting down balloon

Beijing on Sunday blasted the Pentagon’s decision to shoot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over North America, accusing the United States of “clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice”. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and protests against the use of force by the United States to attack the unmanned civilian airship,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would “reserve the right to make further necessary responses”.

Rishi Sunak makes ‘special gesture’ by joining India-U.K. security dialogue

In a “special gesture”, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined a U.K. Cabinet Office meeting here between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and British counterpart Tim Barrow. Mr. Sunak highlighted the U.K. government’s support to deepen strategic partnerships in areas such as trade, defence and science and technology during the meeting on Friday.

Anurag Thakur launch mascot, theme song and jersey of third Khelo India Winter Games

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the third Khelo India Winter Games mascot, theme song and jersey. The Winter Games are scheduled to be held from the 10th to the 14th of this month. Approximately 1500 athletes across the country will participate in the games that will take place in Gulmarg and will be played across nine sports events.

Andaman gang rape case | Chargesheet filed against ex-Andaman Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain, 3 others

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 3 filed a 935-page chargesheet against former Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain and three others while probing a gangrape case.

TMC releases manifesto for Tripura polls, promises ‘Bengal model of development’

The Trinamool Congress released its manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections on Sunday, promising 2 lakh new jobs, ₹1,000 annual stipend for school students in classes 4 to 8 and the same amount per month for unemployed youths, and social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal. The manifesto was launched a day ahead of party chief Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the state.

SC must put end to daily abuse of law: Chidambaram after court says Imam, 10 others made scapegoats

A day after a Delhi court discharged Sharjeel Imam and 10 others in the 2019 Jamia Nagar violence case, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday said the criminal justice system that tolerates pre-trial incarceration is an affront to the Constitution and urged the Supreme Court to put an end to this “daily abuse of the law”.

India’s Budget to sustain demand for corporates: Fitch Ratings

The higher spending, tax cuts and supportive policies announced in India’s Budget for 2023-24 are expected to support sustained demand growth and improve the longer-term prospects for corporates, said Fitch Ratings. “We believe the tax cuts will boost consumer sentiment and maintain consumption growth, amid expectations of slower economic growth after the financial year ending 31 March 2023 (FY23),” said the rating agency after India presented on February 1 its annual Budget for the next financial year.

Centre to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links

In a major crackdown, the Central government has initiated the process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on an “urgent” and “emergency” basis, top government sources said on February 5.