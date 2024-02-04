February 04, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Alleged ISI agent working at Indian Embassy in Moscow arrested

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a person working in the Indian Embassy, Moscow, for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and providing them important confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian military establishments, an official statement issued on February 4 said. Satendra Siwal, the son of Jaiveer Singh, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in police station area of Hapur district has been arrested by the ATS, the statement said. Meanwhile, the MEA announced that it was working with the relevant investigative authorities regarding the arrest.

RBI restriction on Paytm | CAIT advises traders to switch from Paytm to other payment apps in light of RBI action

Traders’ body CAIT on February 4 issued a cautionary advisory to traders to switch from Paytm to other payment options for business-related transactions following RBI curbs on Paytm wallet and bank operations. “The Reserve Bank of India has imposed certain restrictions, prompting CAIT to recommend that users take proactive measures to protect their funds and ensure uninterrupted financial transactions. Large number of small traders, vendors, hawkers and women are making payments through Paytm and as such RBI restrictions on Paytm could lead financial disruption to these people,” the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) stated.

Delhi Police reaches Atishi’s residence to serve notice on AAP MLAs’ ‘poaching’ allegations

Crime Branch officials reached the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi on February 4 to serve a notice in connection with allegations that the BJP was attempting to “poach” Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. Sources said Ms. Atishi was not present at her residence. The Minister, however, has given directions to her office staff to receive the notice, sources in the AAP said. “The team will go again to serve notice to Atishi. This morning she was not present at her residence,” a senior officer of Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

NIA charge-sheets three Myanmar nationals in human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three Myanmar nationals in a major international human trafficking case allegedly involving illegal trafficking and infiltration of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India across the India-Bangladesh border. The accused have been identified as Rabi Islam alias Rabiul Islam; Shafi Alam alias Sofi Alom, and Mohammad Usman. They are all permanent residents of Myanmar’s Maungdaw district, the agency said.

Those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 4 claimed that those in power after Independence could not understand the significance of places of worship and set a trend of being ashamed of their own culture for political reasons. Addressing a massive rally in Guwahati after unveiling projects worth ₹11,600 crore, Mr. Modi said that no country can progress by erasing its past.

Congress stands for Jal-Jungle-Jamin of tribal people, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on February 4 said that his party stood for ‘Jal-Jungle-Jamin’ (water, forest and land) of tribal people and employment of youths. Mr. Gandhi was speaking during a roadshow in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. “Congress party stands for the Jal-Jungle-Jamin of the tribal people and work for education and employment of youths. Economic imbalance, demonetisation, GST and unemployment have ruined the future of youths in the country,” he said.

PM Modi continues to maintain ‘total silence’ on Manipur, ‘horrific injustice’, says Congress

The Congress on February 4 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to maintain a “total silence” on the situation in Manipur, and alleged that he had committed a “horrific injustice” on the people there. The Opposition party’s attack came a day after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a media report on the CM’s meeting with Mr. Shah and said, “9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur.” “The PM goes to Guwahati for a road show but cannot and will not go to Imphal,” he said.

Congress dismisses any rift with TMC over seat sharing in West Bengal

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dismissed any rift with Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the seat sharing issue asserting talk is still going on. He also pointed out that the focus is Lok Sabha not the assembly elections. Reacting on the remarks of Ms. Banerjee who expressed doubts on Congress party to even win 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Kumar said that Congress party is going ahead by taking all political parties of Indian National Inclusive Development Alliance (INDIA) together.

Delhi L-G writes to CM over ‘pathetic’ state of city govt-run hospitals; Kejriwal responds

Delhi Lt Governor V. K. Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressing his “deep concern” over the “pathetic state” of hospitals under the city government. In his letter dated February 3, Mr. Saxena also made references to media reports. On February 4, Mr. Kejriwal wrote to Mr. Saxena to acknowledge the receipt of the letter. In his letter, Mr. Kejriwal sought Delhi’s Health and Finance Secretaries be replaced at the earliest, saying the “insubordination and refusal” by these two bureaucrats to obey their ministers’ orders “has brought Delhi’s health system to this State”.

Israel kills scores in overnight strikes as Hamas weighs Gaza truce proposal

Scores were reported killed in overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip on February 4, after Hamas said it needed more time to consider a proposal that would halt its war with Israel in the besieged Palestinian territory. Gaza’s Health Ministry said early on February 4 that at least 92 people had been killed overnight, including in what the group’s media office said was an Israeli bombardment of a kindergarten in Rafah where displaced people were sheltering.

Pakistan election commission disqualifies Qureshi from contesting polls for five years

Pakistan’s Election Commission has disqualified Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a close aide of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, from contesting elections for five years after the former Foreign Minister was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets. The disqualification of Mr. Qureshi, 67, comes five days before the February 8 general elections, which Mr. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is contesting despite a State crackdown and without its famous election symbol, the bat.

Death toll hits 28 in occupied east Ukraine strike: Russian rescuers

The death toll from a strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has climbed to 28 people, including a child, Russian rescuers said. “Search operations continue on the site of the collapsed bakery... 28 people, including a child, have died,” the Russian emergency situations ministry posted on Telegram after the February 3 attack that Moscow-installed authorities blamed on Ukraine.

IND vs ENG second Test | England 67-1 at stumps on Day 3 against India, chase record 399 to win

Set a stiff 399-run target, England were 67 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India in Vishakapatnam on February 4. England lost opener Ben Duckett (28) with stumper KS Bharat taking the catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. Zak Crawley (29) and Rehan Ahmed (9) were at the crease with England still needing 332 runs to win the match.

Davis Cup | India blanks Pakistan 4-0, seals place in World Group I

Indian Davis Cup team capped its historic visit to Pakistan after 60 years by sealing its place in World Group I as it blanked Pakistan 4-0 with Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni recording a comfortable victory and Niki Poonacha making a winning debut, in Islamabad on February 4. Taking the court with a 2-0 lead in pocket, Bhambri and Myneni subdued the home team of Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2 7-6(5) in the doubles rubber to extend India’s dominance of Pakistan in the tournament.

