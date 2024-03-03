March 03, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Shehbaz Sharif voted Pakistan’s Prime Minister for a second time

Shehbaz Sharif on March 3 became the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a second time to lead a coalition government after he comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament. Mr. Shehbaz, 72, who was the consensus candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, received 201 votes in the 336-member house. Mr. Shehbaz’s challenger Omar Ayub Khan of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secured 92 votes.

Lok Sabha elections | Denied ticket from Chandni Chowk, BJP MP Harsh Vardhan bows out of active politics

With sitting MP Harsh Vardhan’s name not figuring from his Chandni Chowk constituency in the list of candidates announced by the BJP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he on March 3 announced bowing out of active politics. In a long post on X, Mr. Vardhan said he will return to his roots after over 30 years of a “glorious electoral career”.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | Gujarat’s former Deputy CM Nitin Patel withdraws candidature for Mehsana Lok Sabha constituency

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and BJP leader Nitin Patel has decided to withdraw his candidature as candidate from the Mehsana seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. His decision comes a day after the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for the general elections. The list featured 15 candidates from Gujarat, which has a total of 26 seats in the Lower House of the Parliament.

BJP Asansol candidate Pawan Singh steps aside from Lok Sabha contest

A day after the BJP nominated Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh as its candidate from Asansol seat in West Bengal, the candidate on March 3 withdrew from the Lok Sabha poll. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…,” Mr. Singh posted on X

Constable, Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattsigarh’s Kanker

A police constable and a Naxalite were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on March 3, a senior police official said. The gunfight took place in a forest near Hidur village under Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of security personnel was out on anti-Naxal operation, he said.

CBI arrests NHAI general manager in ₹20-lakh bribery case

The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of ₹20 lakh in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, officials said on March 3. Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram cafe blast | Police probing different angles including business rivalry: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on March 3 said business rivalry, impending elections and terrorising investors coming to Bengaluru in view of a stable government in the State are some of the angles which the police are working on to crack relating to the blast at a city eatery. Mr. Parameshwara said one of the angles being probed was to see if it was to terrorise Bengaluru in view of the impending elections. “Elections are approaching. If any organisation is behind it, or if there are some other motives behind it to terrorise people to make Bengaluru look unsafe...,” the Minister added.

Every big chip player to re-work investment plan for India: Minister Vaishnaw

India has set its sights on becoming a formidable force in global semiconductor equation, rivalling known destinations like Taiwan and South Korea in next 5 years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said asserting that if and when mindset of global players has changed to an eagerness to invest in the country.

Railways’ policies being framed keeping only the rich in mind: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 3 alleged that policies for Indian Railways were being framed by the government keeping only the rich in mind, and claimed that trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “guarantee of betrayal”. In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi alleged that by showing the dream of making those wearing “hawai chappal” (slippers) travel by “hawai jahaz” (airplane), Prime Minister Modi is even distancing them from “gareebon ki sawari” (vehicle of the poor) railways.

Heavy rains in J&K | Woman, three children killed in house collapse

A woman and her three daughters, aged between two and five, were killed after their ‘kutcha’ house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said on March 3. Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. Dozens of structures including residential houses were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu region.

Pakistan condemns India’s ‘high handedness’ in seizure of ‘commercial goods’

Responding to the seizure of dual-use items bound from China to Pakistan by Indian authorities at Mumbai port in January, Pakistan condemned India’s “high handedness” in seizure of “commercial goods” and this “disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials.”

U.K. Finance Minister dampens down hopes of tax cuts as election looms

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on March 3 talked down the likelihood of tax cuts in this week’s budget, pledging “prudent and responsible” measures “for long term growth”. The Chancellor of the Exchequer had been widely expected to cut taxes in the budget, in a move seen as a way of closing the gap on the main Opposition Labour Party ahead of elections.

‘170 people executed’ in attacks on Burkina villages: prosecutor

Around 170 people were “executed” in attacks on three villages in northern Burkina Faso a week ago, a regional public prosecutor said on March 3. Aly Benjamin Coulibaly said he received reports of the attacks on the villages of Komsilga, Nodin and Soroe in Yatenga province on February 25, with a provisional toll of “around 170 people executed”. The attacks left others wounded and caused material damage, the prosecutor for the northern town of Ouahigouya added in a statement.

India climb to top spot in World Test Championship standings

Two-time finalists India jumped to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, replacing New Zealand in the latest rankings issued on March 3. India, who defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, replaced the Kiwis with a stronger points percentage of 64.58. With five wins, two losses and one draw, India have 62 points in 8 matches, while the Black Caps have 36 from five matches (three wins, two losses) and have a point-percentage of 60.00.

