February 03, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Parliament Budget session | Both houses adjourned for 2nd day as demand for probe into Adani group continues

For the second day in a row, on February 3, proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day over demands for an investigation into the ongoing stock market rout of Adani Group companies. Opposition members entered the Well of the House in Lok Sabha and shouted slogans - “we want JPC”. Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankar ended proceedings adding a word of caution, “any member of the House that enters the well, violating the regime applicable would be dealt with”.

Four Adani Group stocks rebound; Adani Ports jumps 8%, Adani Enterprises climbs over 1%

Shares of four Adani Group firms, including Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports bounced back on February 3 after facing heavy drubbing in the past 6 days. The stock of Adani Enterprises rebounded 1.25% to settle at ₹1,584.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 35% to ₹1,017.10 — its one-year low. Shares of Adani Ports also bounced back and climbed 7.98% to ₹498.85 after falling 14.51% to ₹394.95 — its one-year low — during the day. Ambuja Cements rallied 6.03% and ACC climbed 4.39%.

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at 0.88% of the book, says its chairman

The country’s largest lender SBI on February 3 said its overall exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88% of the book or around ₹27,000 crore. SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank does not envisage the embattled ports-to-mining group facing any challenge to service its debt obligations and stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to the group. Lending to Adani Group projects is with regard to ones having tangible assets and adequate cash flows, Khara said, adding that the group has an excellent repayment record.

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on PILs challenging the censoring of BBC documentary

The Supreme Court on February 3 directed the government to produce the original records on a decision to block the screening of a BBC documentary series titled ‘India: The Modi Question’. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issued formal notice to the Union of India through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Twitter Communications India Private Limited and Google India Private Limited. It did not however issue any interim orders on the petitions filed by senior journalist N. Ram, Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra and advocate Prashant Bhushan, which highlighted the citizens’ “fundamental right to view, form an informed opinion, critique, report on and lawfully circulate the contents of the documentary as right to freedom of speech and expression incorporates the right to receive and disseminate information”.

Appointment of 5 judges recommended by Collegium likely in two days, Centre tells Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on February 3 recorded a submission by Attorney General R. Venkataramani that warrants of appointment of five judges to the apex court will be likely issued by February 5. “It is happening… The five warrants of appointment are being issued… It goes to the President by evening. They will be issued,” Mr. Venkataramani said. The Collegium had recommended Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice P V Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court judge Manoj Misra to the Supreme Court on December 13, 2022. They have been pending with the government for nearly two months.

Saradha case | ED attaches assets of ‘beneficiaries’, including P. Chidambaram’s wife, ex-CPI(M) MLA

The ED on February 3 said it has attached assets worth more than ₹6 crore of “beneficiaries” like Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union finance minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, former CPI(M) MLA Debendranath Biswas and a company owned by former Assam Minister late Anjan Dutta in the Saradha money laundering case. A provisional order for attaching movable properties worth ₹3.30 crore and immovable assets worth ₹3 crore has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the federal agency said in a statement.

No solution in Budget for unprecedented imports from China: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has expressed dissatisfaction with several announcements made in the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24, including “insufficient” support for the manufacturing sector at a time of unprecedented imports from China and trade deficit. SJM, which promotes national self-reliance, also said the tax rebate announced in the Budget can have an adverse impact on savings being made by taxpayers.

Samajwadi Party ‘insulting’ marginalised sections of society, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on February 3 attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying it should not “insult” the marginalised sections of society by calling them “Shudra”. She also asserted that the Constitution of India is the book of the weaker and marginalised sections of the society, and not the Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti. Ms. Mayawati’s remarks came a day after senior Samajwadi Party leader and national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya said only women and Shudras can feel the pain of the “derogatory” remarks made against them in the guise of religion.

China to look into report of spy balloon over U.S.

China said on February 3 that it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace and urged calm, adding that it has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had no information about whether a trip to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned for next week will proceed as scheduled. At a daily briefing, Ms. Mao said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment “before we have a clear understanding of the facts” about the spy balloon reports.

Satellite photos show damage at Iran military site hit by drones

Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press on February 3 showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop attacked by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. While Iran has offered no explanation yet of what the workshop manufactured, the drone attack threatened to again raise tensions in the region. Already, worries have grown over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with a top United Nations nuclear official warning the Islamic Republic had enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses.

Taliban detain Afghanistan educator who spoke out on women’s school ban

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have “beaten and detained” an academic who voiced outrage on live television against their ban on women’s university education, his aide said on February 3. Veteran journalism lecturer Ismail Mashal caused a storm by tearing his degree certificates to shreds on TV in December, protesting the edict ending women’s higher education. In recent days, domestic channels showed Mr. Mashal carting books around Kabul and offering them to passers-by.

U.S. seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

The United States has stepped up pressure on Middle East allies to expel the Wagner Group, a military contractor with close ties to Russia’s President, from chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan where it expanded in recent years, regional officials told The Associated Press. The U.S. effort described by officials comes as the Joe Biden administration is making a broad push against the mercenaries. The U. S. has slapped new sanctions on the Wagner Group in recent months over its expanding role in Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ind vs Aus Tests | Australia will miss Zampa’s ability to zip ball against India: Sridharan Sriram

Former Australia assistant coach Sridharan Sriram is disappointed that spinner Adam Zampa is not with the touring team for the four-match Test series against India beginning on February 9. Sriram said that Zampa was someone who could “hold” his action for long periods of time like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, something which Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson might find difficult in tough subcontinental conditions. Veteran tweaker Nathan Lyon, Agar, leg-spinner Swepson and young off-spinner Todd Murphy got the nod in the 18-member Australia squad with Zampa missing out.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits assaulting girlfriend, avoids conviction

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios on February 3 pleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a “single act of stupidity”. The Canberra magistrate dismissed the assault charge against the 27-year-old Australian player. Appearing in a Canberra court, the Wimbledon finalist admitted assaulting then-girlfriend Chiara Passari on January 10, 2021, by pushing her to the ground after a heated argument.