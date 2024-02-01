February 01, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

No change to direct and indirect tax rates: Finance Minister in Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamaman in her interim budget speech proposed to retain the same tax rates for both direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. The much-awaited announcement endows clarity about postulations if the new tax regime, that was introduced in the Union Budget 2023, would be made the default regime. Ms Sitharaman opened her announcements stating that she was keeping with the convention. Further on the direct taxation front, the finance minister proposed to withdraw outstanding tax demands up to Rs 25,000 for the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to Rs 10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15. She stated the move is expected to benefit about “a crore taxpayers”.

Interim Budget 2024 | ASHA, anganwadi workers and helpers gets health cover under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

Health cover under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be extended to all Accredited Social Health Activist and anganwadi workers and helpers said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, while announcing the interim Union Budget 2024-25. While a full budget for 2024-25 will be announced after the new government is formed following the Lok Sabha elections later this year the budget allocation saw an increase from ₹89,155 crore in 2023-24 to ₹90,658.63 crore for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while Ayush Ministry also saw a hike from ₹3,647.50 crore to ₹3,712.49 crore.

Union Budget | It is ‘innovative, inclusive’, reflecting ‘confidence of continuity’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterised the Interim Budget tabled on February 1 as “inclusive and innovative”, one that “carries the confidence of continuity”, a reference to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s assertion in Parliament that it will be yet another Modi-led government that will present the full Budget in July after the Lok Sabha election. “This Budget will empower all pillars of developed India — the youth, the poor, women, and farmers. It carries the guarantee of strengthening the foundations of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said in remarks made directly after the tabling of the Union Budget.

JMM’s Champai Soren stakes claim to form government in Jharkhand; Hemant Soren sent to judicial custody till February 2

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren on February 1 met Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan. He was accompanied by Congress legislative party leader Alamgir Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML) legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav. “We have staked the claim to form the Government. I urged the Governor to allow us to form the Government. The Governor said that soon he will inform us,” Mr. Soren said after meeting the Governor. However, the Governor has apparently refused to give any time to the JMM- led alliance to form the government.

Supreme Court agrees to hear Hemant Soren’s plea challenging his arrest; lists case for February 2

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on February 1 urged the Supreme Court to hear his plea against his arrest by the ED. Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A.M. Singhvi said such arrests of sitting Chief Ministers “affect the polity of the country”. Chief Justice Chandrachud agreed to consider listing the case before an appropriate Bench on February 2.

Gyanvapi mosque | Hindu devotees offer prayers inside mosque complex; Muslim side lawyer to challenge order in Allahabad HC

Varanasi District Administration on February 1 ensured compliance of Varanasi Court order, allowing Hindu devotees to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex. Barricades of Vyas Ka Tehkhana (basement) of the mosque were opened, and pooja was performed early in the morning. The developments come at a time when the Muslim side said it will approach the Allahabad High Court to challenge the Varanasi Court’s decision.

Cabinet approves bilateral investment treaty with U.A.E.

The Union Cabinet on February 1 approved an investment treaty with the United Arab Emirates that is likely to significantly boost bilateral economic engagement in a range of areas, including manufacturing and foreign direct investment. The Union Government also approved the signing and ratification of a Bilateral Investment Treaty between India and the United Arab Emirates.

Cabinet clears marketing margin for supply of domestic gas to urea plants

The Cabinet on February 1 approved determination of marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to fertiliser (urea) units for the period from May 1, 2009 to November 17, 2015. “This approval is a structural reform,” Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a release. The marketing margin is charged by gas marketing companies from consumers over and above the cost of gas for taking on the additional risk and cost associated with marketing of gas. The Government had previously determined marketing margin on supply of domestic gas to urea and LPG producers in 2015.

ED arrests two in Delhi Jal Board linked money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a retired chief engineer and a contractor in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board, official sources said Thursday, February 1. Jagdish Kumar Arora, a retired chief engineer, and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal have been taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said.

Uddhav Thackeray blows poll bugle at Raigad rally, says fight not against Modi or BJP but to ‘preserve democracy’

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on February 1 sounded the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha election during a rally at Raigad, stating that his fight was not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP but to save Indian democracy from turning into a dictatorship. Addressing an audience of his party workers and supporters at Pen in Raigad, Mr. Thackeray, lashing out at Mr. Modi, said the PM’s vaunted guarantees generally translated into summons by the ED, while dubbing the Interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman “a magician’s trick”.

India Cements under Enforcement Directorate scanner, corporate office in Chennai searched

The ED has conducted searches at the premises of leading cement manufacturing and supplying firm, India Cements, in Chennai. The searches were carried out on Wednesday, January 31, and Thursday, February 1. Sources in the ED said the searches were held to find out if there were any irregularities by the company under provisions of The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

European Union agrees on a new €50 billion aid package for Ukraine despite Hungary’s veto threat

A top European Union official says the 27 EU countries have sealed a deal on new aid for Ukraine just over an hour into a summit of the bloc’s leaders and despite threats from Hungary to veto the move. “We have a deal,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote that all “27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget.”

U.S. hikes visa fees for various categories of non-immigrant visas like H-1B, EB-5 among others

The U.S. has announced a steep increase in fees for various categories of non-immigrant visas like the H-1B, L-1 and EB-5, the most popular among Indians. The fee hike, first after 2016, will come into force from April 1.

Thailand Masters | Treesa-Gayatri pair, Manjunath, Ashmita enter quarterfinals

Sixth seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the women’s doubles quarterfinals, but former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth was upstaged by lower-ranked compatriot Mithun Manjunath on a mixed day for Indians at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament here on February 1. With the tough three-game win over Srikanth, Manjunath, along with Ashmita Chaliha in the women’s draw, progressed to the last-eight stage of the singles’ competition.

