With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for several districts in Telangana for Sunday (September 1) extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded in a few districts, with Kakarvai in Khammam district receiving the highest rainfall of 52.1 cm. The Government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 19 districts of the State. A red alert has been issued across nine districts. An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts. The districts under red alert are Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy have directed the Irrigation department officials to prepare plans to see that the huge inflow of water into the river basins on account of heavy rains is preserved and utilised for future needs instead of allowing the water to go waste.

20 trains stopped between AP and Telangana, thousands of passengers stranded

About 20 trains were stopped at various stations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and thousands of passengers were struck as a result of floods on Sunday (September 1, 2024).The South Central Railway (SCR) has shifted the passengers and arranged special trains to transport the stranded passengers to Chennai, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, said the Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu.

Minor girl ‘molested’ by lab technician at Bengal hospital, accused arrested

A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said. The incident took place on Saturday (August 31, 2024) evening at Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said. A family member of the minor claimed that she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her “inappropriately” and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned about the matter to anyone.

UPSC aspirants drowning case

Owner ‘knowingly’ used basement for commercial purpose without authorisation, alleges CBI. They also said that its probe has also shown that the institute did not have a fire safety certificate for nearly one year after the issue was flagged. The owner of Rau’s IAS study circle coaching institute where three UPSC aspirants drowned due to waterlogging in old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 “knowingly” used the basement for commercial purpose in contravention of the usage approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the CBI has alleged.

In light of the “seriousness” of the allegations, the CBI sought special court’s permission for “custodial interrogation” of coaching institute owner Abhishek Gupta and other accused Deshpal Singh, Harvinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Sarabjeet Singh and Tajinder Singh who have been in judicial custody.

MVA launches ‘Jode Maro’ protest against MahaYuti government

The collapse of a statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sindhudurg’s Rajkot Fort has sparked a heated political confrontation between the ruling MahaYuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra .The protest march-led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray reached the iconic Gateway of India. NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said “The collapse of Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Malvan is the perfect example of corruption in the current dispensation.”

GST receipts’ growth slows marginally to 10% in August

The growth in India’s Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections slowed down marginally to 10% in August from 10.3% in July, with revenues of nearly ₹1.75 lakh crore, but the rise in net receipts slumped to 6.5% from 14.4% in the previous month.

Sequentially, gross revenues were 3.9% lower in August vis-a-vis July, when they had hit their third-highest monthly tally a tad over ₹1.82 lakh crore. However, net revenues, after adjusting for refunds to taxpayers, were ₹1,50,501 crore in August, marking a sharper 9.2% drop from July’s kitty.

President Murmu calls for efforts to change ‘culture of adjournments’ in courts

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (September 1) said that efforts need to be made to change the “culture of adjournments” in courts to ensure swift justice .Addressing the valedictory event of the two-day National Conference of the District Judiciary here, she said that the pendency of court cases is a big challenge for “all of us”. “All possible efforts need to be made to change the culture of adjournments in courts,” she said. Ms. Murmu said all judges of the country have the responsibility to protect justice. She said common people’s stress level increases in courtroom settings, a phenomenon she coined as “Black court syndrome,” and suggested it be studied.

After Mohanlal, superstar Mammootty breaks his silence

A day after actor Mohanlal broke his silence on the Hema committee report on larger issues in the Malayalam film industry, including those faced by women, actor Mammootty also followed suit in a Facebook post on Sunday (September 1, 2024) with the opinions of the two superstars closely mirroring each other. Welcoming the Hema committee report, he said that he has been waiting for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes and its leadership to express their opinions before expressing his own.

CBI facilitates return of wanted international gambling racket ‘kingpin’ from UAE

The Global Operations Centre of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has facilitated the return from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of a person wanted by the Gujarat police for allegedly being the mastermind of an international gambling racket.The accused, Dipakkumar Dhirajlal Thakkar, was brought back on Sunday (September 1, 2024) in coordination with the Gujarat police and the Interpol. He was wanted in a case registered on March 25, 2023, at the Madhavpura police station in Ahmedabad. Mr. Thakkar was accused of running an international illegal criminal gambling racket, operated through the use of special software applications and using “hawala” channels for the dispersal of the proceeds of crime reported to be over ₹2,273 crore.

Philippine authorities detain more than 160 people over suspected cybercrime operation

Philippine authorities raided a suspected illegal online gaming and cyberscam complex in a central province and took into custody more than 160 people — mostly Chinese and Indonesians — who were committing internet-based crimes, officials said on Sunday (September 1, 2024). The raid on Saturday (August 31, 2024) by more than 100 government agents, backed by military intelligence, on a resort compound in Lapu-Lapu city was part of an ongoing crackdown after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered a ban in July on widespread — and mostly Chinese-run — online gaming operations that cater mostly to clients in China, where illegal gambling is banned.

Uneven rains, water-intensive crops

The monsoon season in Uttar Pradesh officially ends this month but the uneven distribution of rainfall it brought has made the state’s farmers apprehensive about the yield of Kharif crops this time. Over half of its districts have received below-normal rainfall since June. Of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, 37 have received deficient rainfall so far and seven witnessed excess, while 31 districts mostly in the central and eastern parts received normal rains, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The state’s western, Rohilkhand, and central regions have been particularly impacted by this erratic monsoon pattern.

