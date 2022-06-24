The major news headlines of the day and more.

Eknath Shinde says no national party is in contact with Sena rebels

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde said that no national party is in contact with the rebel camp, a day after claiming that a “powerful national party” was supporting his group of MLAs. “When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and (late Shiv Sena leader) Anand Dighe,” Mr. Shinde said when asked if the BJP was backing them.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to the functionaries of his party and sought to allay fears surrounding the survival of his political outfit and the MVA government. The CM also found support from the Nationalist Congress Party, with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar saying, “Mr. Thackeray took everyone along with him in the last 2.5 years.”

Supreme Court dismisses Zakia Jafri’s plea of ‘larger conspiracy’ behind Gujarat riots

The Supreme Court dismissed allegations of "larger conspiracy" levelled by Zakia Jafri, widow of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, against former Chief Minister Narendra Modi and over 60 senior state officials. Inaction or failure of "some officials of one section of the State administration" cannot be the basis to infer a pre-planned criminal conspiracy by the State government, the court held.

Droupadi Murmu files nomination papers for presidential election

The BJP-led NDA's nominee for July 18 presidential election Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over the set of papers to Returning Officer P.C. Mody, while being accompanied by several Union Ministers and chief ministers.

IAF begins selection process under Agnipath scheme

The recruitment process in the Indian Air Force under the Agnipath scheme got underway on Friday with the opening of the registration window, a week after violent protests rocked several states .“Registration window to apply for #Agniveervayu is operational from 10 am today,” the IAF said on Twitter.

155 private schools in J&K with more than 1 lakh students face de-registration; Court stays process for now

At least 155 private schools, with enrollment of more than 1 lakh students, are grappling to keep their registrations intact as the Jammu & Kashmir administration’s new rules directed the Revenue Department to identity those schools built on the land other than private property in the Union Territory (UT) for de-registration by the Education Department.

India’s consideration for crude oil purchases very well understood, says Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Replying to a question about the possible criticism from G7 countries for procurement of Russian crude oil by India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said India’s consideration for crude oil purchases has been very well understood by the global community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual summit of G7 countries.

Ukrainian Army to leave battered city Severodonetsk to avoid encirclement

In recent days, Russian forces have made gains around Sievierodonetsk and the neighbouring city of Lysychansk, on a steep bank across the river, in a bid to encircle Ukrainian forces. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said that the Ukrainian troops have been given the order to leave Sievierodonetsk to prevent that.

Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 1,150 people

The death toll from a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan continued to climb days after it turned the brick and stone homes into rubble, killing 1,150 people and wounding scores more, according to the latest figures carried in state media. The quake also left thousands without shelter. State media reported that close to 3,000 homes were destroyed or badly damaged in Wednesday’s earthquake.

Prince Charles says Commonwealth nations free to chart own course

The British heir to the throne addressed the opening of a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda as the host nation faced scrutiny over its rights record and a much-criticised migrant deal with the U. K. Mr. Charles is representing Queen Elizabeth II as the 54-nation grouping of mostly former British colonies grapples with questions over its future relevance and modern profile.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warns of ‘catastrophe’ from global food shortage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war in Ukraine has added to the disruptions caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality to produce an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people.

U. S. Senate passes historic gun violence bill, House is next

After years of GOP procedural delays that derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable after last month’s rampages in New York and Texas.

Markets gain for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1% amid firm global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced further by 462.26 points or 0.88% to settle at 52,727.98. During the day, it rallied 644.15 points or 1.23% to 52,909.87. The Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92% to settle at 15,699.25.

Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.33 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close. During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 78.19 and a low of 78.35 against the American currency.

Talking to Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant helped: Jemimah Rodrigues

The wicket at Dambulla on Thursday may not have been the most ideal of tracks for a batter to come back into international cricket, but Jemimah produced a fine knock (36 not out, 27b) that helped India win the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

PCB to challenge IPL’s proposed extended window at ICC meet

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference. “There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference,” Raja said during a media conference in Lahore.