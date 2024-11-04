ECI reschedules U.P., Punjab and Kerala bypolls to November 20 and panel orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

The Election Commission on Monday (November 4, 2024) rescheduled Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala from November 13 to November 20 in view of festivals, an official statement said. The poll panel has written to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, for the immediate transfer of DGP Rashmi Shukla, and for handing over additional charge to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

Pawar, Patole welcome EC’s decision to transfer Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla before state polls

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his MVA allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress on Monday (November 4, 2024) welcomed the Election Commission’s move to direct the Maharashtra government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect. The EC, which took the decision after complaints from political parties, directed the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to hand over Ms. Shukla’s charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre. “The Chief Secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday (November 5, 2024) afternoon for appointment as DGP,” sources said.

Why not ban firecrackers perpetually, Supreme Court asks Delhi Government

The Supreme Court of India took a suo motu cognisance of an expert report mentioning that pollution owing to firecrackers were at an “all-time high” during Deepavali 2024 despite a ban by the top court. “Instances of farm fires and cracker pollution was higher than in 2022 and 2023,” the court noted.

Statehood restoration to be befitting reciprocation to faith people reposed in democracy: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his address to the J&K assembly’s first session on Monday (November 4, 2024), said his government will make “all efforts for restoration of full Statehood and Constitutional Guarantees available to the State”. “It would be a befitting reciprocation of the faith reposed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in our democratic institutions. In the meantime, I urge all stakeholders to work together as one team and extend full support to my government in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people,” Mr. Sinha, told the House.

At least 36 die as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, PM announces ex-gratia

A privately operated bus fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Monday (November 4, 2024), killing at least 36 of the about 60 people on board and injuring 24. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of those killed in the accident and a financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for the injured, according to an official statement.

IAF MiG-29 jet crashes in Agra, no casualties

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday (November 4, 2024), officials said. “There were no casualties in the incident and the two pilots ejected safely,” they said.

Jharkhand polls: JMM-led coalition is an alliance of ‘infiltrators’, says PM Modi in Garhwa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first poll meeting at Garhwa in Jharkhand on Monday (November 4, 2024), slammed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government over corruption and non-performance while, listing achievements and welfare steps taken by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the welfare of people of Jharkhand.

Violent clashes erupt outside consular camp at Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton

The Indian High Commission in Canada on Monday (November 4, 2024) said that a consular camp in Brampton, near Toronto, witnessed “violent disruptions” on Sunday. This comes after Hindu-Canadian devotees were attacked at a Hindu temple near Toronto. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa in a statement blamed “anti-India elements” for the violence outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.

SC relaxes journalist Siddique Kappan’s bail condition

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 4, 2024) allowed a petition filed by Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan for relaxation of a bail condition to report to the police every week in a UAPA case registered against him. A Bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha modified the top court’s September 2022 order which had required him to report to the local police station.

Crisis manager Cummins guides Australia to tense win over Pakistan

Pat Cummins proved once more he is the man for a batting crisis as he guided world champions Australia to a tense two-wicket win in their series-opening one-day international against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday (November 4, 2024). Playing his first ODI since last year’s World Cup in India, Cummins produced a nerveless knock of 32 from 31 balls to push the hosts past Pakistan’s modest total of 203 with 16.3 overs to spare.

Sensex tanks 942 points; Nifty plunges below 24K on heavy selling in Reliance, banking shares

Benchmark Sensex tanked nearly 942 points to settle at a three-month low while Nifty tumbled more than 1% to close below 24,000 on Monday (November 4, 2024) dragged down by heavy selling in Reliance Industries and banking shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 941.88 points or 1.18% to settle at 78,782.24, the lowest closing level since August 6. During the day, it slumped 1,491.52 points or 1.87 per cent to 78,232.60. The NSE Nifty tanked 309 points or 1.27% to 23,995.35.

Spain deploys 7,500 troops to flood zone where anger rises at slow help

Spain is deploying 7,500 troops to its eastern region hit by devastating floods, the government said on Monday (November 4, 2024) in the face of rising discontent over the response to the catastrophe that has killed at least 217 people. The army sent about 5,000 soldiers over the weekend to help distribute food and water, clean up streets and protect shops and properties from looters. A further 2,500 would join them, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told state-owned radio RNE.

Trump, Harris focus on ‘Blue Wall’ States in the final hours of the campaign

As the race for the White House goes down to the wire, Democratic candidate and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and her Republican opponent, former U.S. President Donald Trump, focused their weekend campaigns on three ‘Blue Wall’ States — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Both candidates and their running mates are also campaigning in other battleground States, such as Georgia and North Carolina. Mr Trump is hoping to mop up new votes as he makes stops in New Mexico and Virginia. Votes here may not affect the Electoral College outcome but could increase Mr. Trump’s popular vote tally.

Trump vs Harris: Who has the upper hand on the eve of polling day? | In Focus podcast

Americans are all set to pick their 47th President on November 5. The campaigning has been one of the most fractious in US history, and the stakes have perhaps never been higher. With the Trump campaign focused on immigration and Harris on women’s rights, whose narrative has won? With just a couple of days of campaigning left, where do the candidates stand with regard to key constituencies such as Latinos, Blacks, especially Black men, Arab/Muslim communities, and women? And who is ahead in the battleground states?

Illegal immigration, infiltration: Supreme Court agrees to examine Jharkhand government’s appeal against High Court order

The Supreme Court of India on Monday (November 4, 2024) agreed to examine a petition filed by the Jharkhand Government against an interim order of the State High Court to constitute a fact-finding committee, which includes Central officers, to look into allegations of illegal immigration into the State from Bangladesh. The September order of the High Court was based on a Union Government affidavit which said “infiltration has been assessed to have taken place”. The State Government has challenged the Union Government’s opinion, saying the conclusion was not backed by data.

Indrajith Sukumaran’s next titled ‘Dheeram’; title teaser out

We had previously reported that Malayalam actor Indrajith Sukumaran is teaming up with debutant director Jithin Suresh T for an investigative crime thriller. The film is now titled Dheeram, the makers announced on Sunday (November 3, 2024) with a title announcement teaser. In the video, we see four masked men, bearing bloodied knives, make way for Indrajith’s gun-weilding protagonist. “For every crime, there’s a punishment,” reads the tagline of the film.