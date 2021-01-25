Top news of the day: Delhi Police gives No Objection Certificate to tractor rally, with conditions; Supreme Court gives two weeks to govt. to decide on mercy plea of convict in Beant Singh killing, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The government told the Supreme Court on Monday that a decision on the mercy plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana, in jail for 26 years for the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, would have some “some repercussions” now. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, sought three weeks’ time.

The Delhi Police on Monday has given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the kisan tractor rally in New Delhi during Republic Day on Tuesday after farmer leaders agreed on 37 conditions, in a meeting with the police.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Naku La in North Sikkim last week which resulted in some minor injuries on both sides, it has been learnt. “It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20, 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols,” the Army said in a statement.

Tata Consultancy Services on January 25 surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd. to become the country’s most valued firm by market capitalisation. During the afternoon trade, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was at ₹12,45,341.44 crore while that of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) was at ₹12,42,593.78 crore on the BSE.

The Centre on Monday told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp’s differential treatment of Indian users against their European users when it came to its privacy policy was a “cause for concern to the government”.

Indian billionaires increased their wealth by 35% during the lockdown to $422.9 billion, ranking India sixth in the world after U.S., China, Germany, Russia and France. Out of these, the rise in fortunes for the top 100 billionaires since the lockdown in March is enough to give every one of the 138 million poorest Indian people a cheque for ₹94,045 each, according to Oxfam’s Inequality Virus Report released on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday termed the government's proposal to suspend new farm laws for 1-1.5 years as the "best offer" and hoped that the protesting farmers' unions will soon reconsider it and convey their decision.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on January 25 said he would not scurry for legal cover from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry slapped on him and other Congress leaders by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

V.K. Sasikala, aide of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week is now asymptomatic. A health bulletin issued by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) on January 25 stated that she was asymptomatic and was continuously being monitored.

England completed a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka on Monday by winning the second Test by six wickets with a day to spare. Set a target of 164, the English lost four wickets for 89 runs but an unbroken 75-run stand for the fifth wicket by Jos Buttler (46) and Dom Sibley (56) finished it off.