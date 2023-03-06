March 06, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Delhi excise scam case | Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20

A Delhi court, on Monday, sent former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the Delhi excise scam case.. The CBI produced Mr. Sisodia before a city court in connection with the excise policy case. Mr. Sisodia was produced before special judge M.K. Nagpal on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.

India reducing dependence on foreign countries in healthcare: PM Modi in post-Budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 addressing a post-Budget webinar on health and medical research said India is consistently trying to ensure minimal dependence on foreign countries in healthcare. He said healthcare should be viewed in the paradigm of pre and post-COVID era. “The cashless health insurance scheme [Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana] has led to healthcare savings of nearly ₹80,000 crore for patients. Additionally, savings of ₹20,000 crore have been achieved through buying of generic medicines by patients from Jan Aushadhi Kendras,” he said.

12-member CBI team reaches former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s residence in land-for-job scam

A 12-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) reached the official residence of former Bihar chief minister and wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, on Monday in connection with land-for-job scam. Some RJD leaders sat on a dharna (sit-in protest) outside Ms. Devi’s residence. Police deployment has been strengthened at the gate.

Need to take stand against BJP’s ‘corruption washing machine’ as country witnessing chaos under authoritarian regime: Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on March 6 said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “corruption washing machine” to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the “authoritarian regime”. In an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said harassing the Opposition and staying in power doesn’t augur well for democracy.

Retail vehicle sales up 16% in February 2023, festivals seen driving March 2023: FADA

Retail sales of vehicles in India jumped 16% to around 1.8 million units in February 2023, helped in part by strong demand during the wedding season, an industry body of automobile dealers said on March 6, 2023, adding that festivals could push the sales higher in March, 2023. Sales have picked up in the last two months as chip shortages eased and automakers launched new models to tap into the demand ahead of the festival and wedding seasons. However, rising interest rates amid elevated inflation are seen as a sentiment dampener, with overall sales in February 2023, still below pre-Covid levels.

Nine Pakistan officers killed in suicide bomber attack on police truck

A suicide bomber killed nine police officers and wounded 16 others on Monday in an attack on their truck in southwestern Pakistan, officials said. “The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP. The incident took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of Quetta in Balochistan.

India can become third largest world economy by skilling youth, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said skilling the youth holds the key to India becoming the third-largest economy in the world from the fifth now. Virtually addressing a “Rozgar Mela”, or employment fair, organised by the Gujarat government at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar, Mr. Modi said nearly 1.5 lakh youth were given government jobs in the State during the last five years. The PM emphasised on the need to create a skilled workforce on a large scale to tap growing opportunities in various sectors.

Gender gap at work far worse than expected: United Nations

Women have a harder time accessing work globally than previously thought, while the gender gap in working conditions and pay has barely budged in two decades, the United Nations said on March 6. The UN’s International Labour Organisation said it had developed a new indicator that does a better job than official unemployment rates at capturing all people without employment that are interested in finding work.

Akhilesh Yadav indicates Samajwadi Party may contest Amethi in 2024

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on March 6 indicated that his party could field a candidate in the next election from the high-profile Amethi seat, which it used to leave for the Congress. Mr. Yadav, who visited Amethi on March 5 for the wedding of influential party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s daughter, gave the indication in a tweet in Hindi.

‘BJP promised to scrap ACB before 2018 elections, and then justified ACB for 3 years, but accuse Siddaramaiah of weakening Lokayukta’

Countering the BJP’s charge that the Lokayukta was weakened during his tenure as Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that the anti-corruption body was neither closed nor were its powers curtailed when he was at the helm in Karnataka. The Leader of Opposition is touring Karnataka in connection with the coming Assembly elections. Responding to queries by reporters in Mysuru on March 6, Mr Siddaramaiah said Vishwanath Shetty was functioning as the Lokayukta, which proved that the office of Lokayukta was not closed during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Iran’s top leader says suspected poisonings ‘unforgivable’

Iran’s supreme leader said on March 6 that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls’ schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an “unforgivable crime.” It was the first time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has spoken publicly about the suspected poisonings, which began late last year and have sickened hundreds of children.

With West Bengal-Centre tussle over non-compliance with MNREGA rules, funds could be denied in the next financial year too

Funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA) are likely to be withheld for West Bengal in the upcoming financial year, with no resolution to the Centre-State’s tussle over the violation of rules in the implementation of the scheme. Invoking section 27 of the NREG Act, the Centre has been withholding funds for the State since December 2021.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Leader of Opposition Bajwa spar over Vigilance Bureau’s functioning

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were involved in a heated exchange of words in the Punjab Assembly on March 6 after the Congress leader raised questions on the functioning of the State Vigilance Bureau. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address on the second day of the Budget session, Mr. Bajwa referred to AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s Sunday statement in which he slammed the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of misusing Central investigating agencies like the CBI and ED against its political rivals.

Enforcement Directorate seizes ₹1.21 crore cash, jewellery worth ₹5.51 crore after raids in investment fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 6 said it has seized ₹1.21 crore cash and gold and diamond jewellery worth more than ₹5 crore after it raided some Nagpur-based persons in a money-laundering case linked to alleged investment fraud that cheated numerous investors. “The searches were launched on March 3 at 15 places in Nagpur and Mumbai and covered the premises of “main accused” Pankaj Mehadia, Lokesh Jain and Karthik Jain apart from main beneficiaries,” it said in a statement.

Elon Musk announces new Twitter features, users ask for previously promised updates

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced three new upcoming features on the social media platform but users have been asking about earlier changes promised in February. “Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month,” tweeted Mr. Musk on Sunday.