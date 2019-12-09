Top news of the day: Lok Sabha discusses Citizenship Amendment Bill; Russia banned from Olympics and other major sporting events for four years, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on December 9. The Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 by seeking to grant citizenship to undocumented and illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Russia was banned from the Olympics and world championships in a range of sports on December 9 after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled to punish it for manipulating laboratory data, the TASS news agency reported.

The counting of votes polled in the December 5 bypolls in Karnataka began at 8 a.m. in 11 centres and all the results were most likely to be out by the afternoon. The results in the 15 Assembly constituencies will decide the future of the four-month-old B.S. Yedyurappa-led BJP government.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan were stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station in New Delhi on December 9.

Amid the outrage over the death of the Unnao rape victim, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that it would set up 218 fast track courts for the speedy disposal of sexual crimes against women and children.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde agreed to list on Wednesday a petition seeking an independent probe into the extra-judicial killing of four accused of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on December 9 collected evidence using 3D laser scan technology in order to reconstruct for investigation the incident of fire at the building, in the Anaj Mandi area in New Delhi, that was engulfed in a blaze on December 8 killing 43 people.

Another woman in Bihar was set on fire allegedly after a failed rape attempt by a neighbour and later admitted to a government hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have been at a standstill after a working-level meeting with the United States in October in Stockholm collapsed.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results of the Group I Services Main Examination on Monday. As many as 181 posts such as Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police will be filled by direct recruitment after the oral test to be held from December 23 to December 31. A list of 363 successful candidates have been released online on www.tnpsc.gov.in The main written examination was conducted by the TNPSC on July 12, 13 and 14. The final results will be published on December 31. The number of successful women candidates in the main examination is higher that that of men.

Full service airline Vistara on Monday said it has entered into a codeshare pact with Lufthansa. The two carriers already have an interline partnership.

Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer on December 9 became the first player in Indian cricket to feature in 150 Ranji matches. The 41-year-old from Maharashtra, who has been an important part of the title-winning Vidarbha team in the last two years, achieved the rare distinction during their Group A opener against Andhra Pradesh.