Top news of the day: Bharat Bandh successful, say farmer leaders ahead of meeting with Amit Shah; over 500 admitted with epilepsy in A.P.’s Eluru, and more

Dilli Chalo | Bharat Bandh successful, say farmer leaders ahead of meeting with Amit Shah

There was a mixed response to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers groups on Tuesday, with normal life affected in large parts of northern India, especially Punjab, as well as in Odisha, and the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, 13 farmer leaders have been invited to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. “There is no midway. We will demand just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Home Minister Amit Shah at (the) meeting,” farmer leader Rudru Singh Mansa said at a press conference at the Singhu border. Farmer leaders said the protestors will not go to Burari ground as it is an “open jail” and demanded that Ramlila Ground be given to them.

A.P. mystery illness | Over 500 admitted to Eluru government hospital with epilepsy

The number of patients affected with the mysterious illness in Eluru town was raising by every hour, and over 500 cases were reported by December 8 afternoon.

However, the court set aside the mutation of revenue records transferring land into government property. Fresh notifications have to be issued with respect to these lands. Notifications are to be issued after getting the green clearance.

Margaret Keenan, from Enniskillen, said she felt “so privileged” to receive the jab at University Hospital, Coventry.

Honey adulteration | Chinese company knew its products were being used to bypass test, says CSE

The Centre for Science and Environment has rebutted the Chinese company Wuhu Deli Foods’ statement which denied having knowledge that their transaction had anything to do with adulterating honey with sugar syrup.

Loan moratorium | Supreme Court says no order to risk economy going ‘haywire’

The Supreme Court is hearing the government’s response to separate pleas made by industry, real estate and power sectors, among others, for debt relief, including waiver of interest, for the six-month loan moratorium period, to help them get back on their feet amid the pandemic.

The party said it will march to the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence in Civil Lines and get him out.

“Illegal detention has become the GOI’s (Government of India) favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes,” she tweeted. In a video posted online, she pointed at the locked gates of her residence.

Police tweeted that it was obvious that during the protest in Siliguri “armed persons were brought and they fired from firearm”.

The couple, whose names were not made public, decided to go ahead with the ceremony on December 6 in the courtyard of the COVID-19 quarantine centre in Baran in Rajasthan — their protective gear giving it an otherworldly feel.

The new height is 86cm more than the previous measurement. Nepal and China jointly announced the new height of Mount Everest as 8,848.86 meters in a high-profile virtual ceremony, with their Presidents exchanging letters and their foreign ministers in attendance, all aimed at showcasing both a deepening strategic relationship and the amicable resolution of a long-running debate.

The term refers to the physical feeling of distress caused by video calls, according to the firm Buffalo 7. The agency surveyed 2,000 home workers to understand the causes of anxiety.

Coronavirus | Nobel laureates receive prizes at home amid pandemic

Literature laureate Louise Gluck recieved her medal and diploma on December 6 at her home in Massachusetts, while France’s Emmanuelle Charpentier, the co-laureate in chemistry, received her prize in a ceremony on December evening with the Swedish ambassador in Berlin.

While pitching for an early rollout of 5G services, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has called for urgent policy measures to ensure access to affordable smartphones for 300 million mobile subscribers “trapped in the 2G era”.

Speaking at the inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2020, the Prime Minister noted that due to technological upgradation, there was a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently, and asked the industry to look at forming a task-force to think of better ways of handling the electronic waste.

For the global economy, it projected a less severe decline in GDP at minus 3.7% in 2020 compared to minus 4.4% in the September projection.

India’s tour of Australia | Australia stops Kohli, prevents clean sweep by India with a win in final T20I

Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20 International in Sydney.