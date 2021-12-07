Top news of the day: SC refuses to interfere with Bombay HC order granting bail to Sudha Bharadwaj; Nagaland government calls off Hornbill Festival, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with a Bombay High Court order granting default bail to advocate Sudha Bharadwaj in the Bhima Koregaon case, paving the way for her release from jail after a span of two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted BJP MPs to be more regular in Parliament, to “bring a change within themselves” warning that if that was not done then “change is something that happens anyway.” He was addressing a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP at Ambedkar International Centre, a first for the party’s parliamentary group, as the customary place of holding the meeting, the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament House complex, was unavailable due to construction issues.

The Nagaland Government has called off the Hornbill Festival, a marquee annual event that showcases the cultural colours of the State. Government spokesperson Neiba Kronu said the festival, suspended since December 5, was officially cancelled as a “mark of respect for our brethren killed at Oting, Mon, and in solidarity with the bereaved families”.

A black flag being hoisted at the venue of Hornbill festival in solidarity with the killing of civilians, in Kisama. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has received a letter from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which accepts most of their pending demands. The Centre's offer was discussed during the SKM leadership’s meeting at the Singhu border on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday scheduled for January a hearing on a plea by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict, A.G. Perarivalan, for his early release. Perarivalan has already spent three decades in jail.

The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday its official workweek will move to Monday to Friday, a major change that brings the Islamic nation that is home to major financial institutions in line with Western schedules.

The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday — a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures”.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday formally announced his party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and said if they come to power in Uttar Pradesh next year, the first work will be to build a memorial for "martyrs" of the farmers' protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded compensation and jobs from the Centre for the next of kin of farmers who died during the year-long agitation against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that it seems that Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has "wilfully breached" his undertaking given to the HC last month on not making any public statements against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede and his family members.

The government on Tuesday said undisclosed credits amounting to ₹20,353 crore have been detected with respect to 930 India-linked entities in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary also informed that taxes collected so far amount to ₹153.88 crore in the Panama and Paradise Paper Leaks.

One particular contest between bat and ball could shape this Ashes series. Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s Test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career.

Only 4,018 people with disabilities have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine till November 28, as per figures released by the Health Ministry during the ongoing session of Parliament. It added that as per the CoWIN portal, 8,390 people with disabilities received the first dose.

The government proposes to amend the Notaries Act to restrict the number of terms a person can practise as a notary to allow more young legal practitioners enter the field, the Law Ministry said on Tuesday. In a statement, the Ministry said the proposed amendment Bill also seeks to extend power to suspend the certificate of practice in cases of professional misconduct by the appropriate government for conduct of inquiry.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has joined the board of advisors of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), an inter-governmental organisation based in Stockholm. The Election Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr. Arora was invited to join the International IDEA’s board of advisors.

Combined arms sales by the three Indian companies in the Top 100 defence manufacturers worldwide grew by 1.7%, according to the latest report by Swedish think tank Stockholm Institute Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which also said that international arms sales increased even as the global economy contracted by 3.1% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. companies accounted for 54% of the Top 100’s total arms sales in 2020 followed by Chinese firms which accounted for 13%.