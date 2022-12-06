December 06, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Charges framed against Ashish Mishra, 13 others

A Lakhimpur Kheri court on Tuesday framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 13 others in connection with the October 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Tikunia in which four farmers were killed. Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the main accused in the case. Charges of murder, attempt to murder, rioting and the Arms Act, among others, were framed against Mishra, in the case where four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a speeding convoy.

Ukraine criticises India for buying Russian oil

Ukraine’s foreign minister condemned India’s ramping up of Russian oil purchases following Moscow’s invasion as “morally inappropriate” in an interview broadcast. A day earlier External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had defended the purchases of discounted Russian crude, saying Europe’s imports still dwarfed those of India despite the continent’s efforts to reduce its dependence. But Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba told Indian broadcaster NDTV it was “completely wrong” to justify buying oil from Russia “by arguing that Europeans were doing the same”.

Month before Gujarat polls. Centre gave nod to State bill that empowers police to act against protestors and agitators without informing the court

A month before Gujarat went to the polls, the Centre cleared a State legislation that empowers police officers to register cases — without informing the local court in writing — against persons who protest and agitate violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). After holding inter-ministerial consultations, the MHA gave an opinion to process the bill, following which it was signed by the President, paving the way for it to become the law in Gujarat.

All party meeting | Congress demands debate on appointment of Election Commissioner

The Congress on raised questions on the hasty appointment of the Election Commissioner of India, at an all party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament. The Congress as per sources, asked the government to clarify on the reasons behind Election Commissioner’s appointment without due consultations. They have also demanded a discussion on EWS quota in reservation and unemployment.

SC asks CBI, ED if Christian Michel can be kept in custody for over 4 years because he is a foreigner

The Supreme Court asked the government on Tuesday whether it can keep Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in custody because he is a foreign national. The court asked whether the fact that he was a foreign national brought to India by the arduous route of an extradition would justify the “complete deprivation of his liberty”. The Bench referred to the “complexity of the trial” which involves 250 witnesses and 1280 documents of evidence. The CBI has not been able to get even a single sanction for prosecuting accused government officials.

ILO meet: Centre’s labour policies draw flak from workers’ groups

International workers’ groups criticised the Centre’s labour policies, including four new labour codes, at the 17th Asia and the Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) which began in Singapore. India’s new labour codes violate the tripartite agreements — between workers, employers and the government — and give a free hand to employers, alleged Felix Anthony, workers’ representative in the APRM and senior leaders of the International Trade Unions Confederation (ITUC). Speaking at a session of the APRM, Mr. Anthony added that trade unions in India have been opposing such policies.

It’s a woman’s choice to give birth: Delhi High Court allows woman to terminate her 33-week pregnancy

The ‘ultimate decision’ in matters of abortion ought to recognise a woman’s choice to give birth and the possibility of dignified life of the unborn child, the Delhi High Court observed, while permitting a 26-year-old married woman to terminate her 33-week pregnancy. Justice Prathiba M. Singh permitted the woman, whose foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities, to undergo medical termination of pregnancy immediately. The High Court came to the conclusion that the woman was taking an informed decision to terminate her pregnancy after weighing all factors.

Exit polls on Gujarat Assembly election is positive for AAP: Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that exit polls of Gujarat Assembly election were positive for the party. “Gujarat (exit polls) is positive. A new party has entered a state which is said to be a stronghold of the BJP. A party getting 15% or 20% vote share, on its first time, is a big deal.” Exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but may suffer a big jolt from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the civic elections in Delhi. The vote counting will be done on December 8.

NSA Doval hosts counterparts from Central Asia; discusses ways to combat threat of terrorism

Financial support is the “lifeblood” of terrorism and greater priority should be accorded to counter terror financing, NSA Ajit Doval said while hosting his counterparts from the Central Asian region with an aim to evolve a common framework to confront major regional security challenges. In his address at the inaugural India-Central Asia meeting of national security advisors, Mr. Doval also said that connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, in remarks that came amid increasing criticism of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Mr. Doval hosted the conclave with a focus on evolving a common framework to deal with challenges of terrorism in the region including Afghanistan and ways to bolster overall security cooperation in sync with a decision taken at the first India-Central Asia summit in January.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviews J&K security situation following terror threat to Kashmiri Pandits

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, days after a terrorist group released a "hit list" of 56 employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community. There have been sporadic incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months that include attacks on innocent civilians, security personnel and infiltration bids from across the border, officials said. The government had informed Parliament that as many as 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 till July 2022.

India expected to grow at 6.9% this fiscal: World Bank

India’s economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country’s growth. World Bank’s India Development Update said India is affected by spillovers from the US, Euro area and China. It however saw the government meeting the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23.

Fake social media narratives common challenge for most poll bodies: Chief Election Commissioner

“Fake social media narratives potentially affecting free and fair polls is fast emerging as a common challenge for most election management bodies,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. According to an EC statement, Mr. Kumar said that apart from the logistical challenges, the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives in potentially affecting free and fair elections is fast emerging as a common challenge for most elections management bodies.

Russian airfield hit, a day after drone strikes on bases

A fire broke out early Tuesday at an airport in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, the regional governor reported, blaming a drone attack. The fire occurred the day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for drone strikes on two air bases deep inside Russia and launched another wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. The unprecedented attacks in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war. One of the airfields that was hit houses bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Such failed tests have had to be repeated, increasing the number of animals being tested and killed, the employees say.

At least seven killed in Afghanistan blast

At least seven people were killed on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, when a blast hit a vehicle carrying oil workers in northern Afghanistan, police said. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. Mr. Wazeri, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesperson for northern province of Balkh said police were investigating and searching for a culprit.

Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,345

India logged 165 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,345, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,73,783). The death toll has climbed to 5,30,633 with two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.