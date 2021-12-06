Top news of the day: Centre expresses regret over Nagaland firing incident; India signs military deals with Russia, raises ‘unprovoked aggression’ from China, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Expressing regret over the Nagaland firing incident, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be completed within a month and asserted that all agencies must ensure such happenings do not recur while taking action against insurgents.

India had faced ‘unprovoked aggression’ on its northern borders for more than a year, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday during the first-ever India-Russia ‘2+2’ dialogue here. Both sides renewed the military-technical cooperation agreement for another 10 years till 2031 and also signed the deal for the manufacture of Ak-203 assault rifles, a defence official said.

A special court in Myanmar’s capital sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said.

With Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak by February with cases likely to be reaching up to 1-1.5 lakh a day in the country, but it will be milder than the second wave, Manindra Agarwal, IIT scientist involved in the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, said. He said in the new forecast, the new Omicron variant has been factored in.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the government to announce "additional" doses of Covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, 21 cases of which been detected in India so far.

The Madras High Court on Monday granted two weeks’ time for the Income Tax Department to take out applications for bringing on record, the legal heirs of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in a few wealth tax cases pending against her since 2008 and 2009, so that the dues could be demanded from them.

The Supreme Court on December 6 said not just laws but people had to also change from within and learn to treat a woman with respect for the social evil of dowry to be vanquished once and for all.

After playing a huge role in India’s massive win over New Zealand in the second Test, opener Mayank Agarwal on Monday said that technique does not always guarantee runs but the determination to fight is key to good performance.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday opened his new party’s office here and reasserted that his Punjab Lok Congress, along with the BJP and former Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s outfit, will form the next government in the State. Mr Singh quit the Congress and launched his Punjab Lok Congress after his unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September.

Protesting against the prolonged suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will not be hosting the talk show ‘To The Point’ on the Sansad TV. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV was recently merged together to bring in Sansad TV. As a part of the revamp, many MPs were roped in to host shows here. Mr. Tharoor is the second MP to take this step. On December 5, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi too had pulled out of her commitment. She is one of the 12 MPs to be suspended for the entire tenure of the ongoing session.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday directed Delhi airport operator DIAL to implement better crowd management strategies after passengers complained of chaos and crowding at its terminal following the implementation of new coronavirus-related travel guidelines, senior government officials said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the alleged repression of people of the union territory and demanded that killing of innocents be stopped immediately.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has sought more time to appear before the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Monday. Mr. Chadha said the revised date of her appearance before the committee will be decided later.

Six more deaths due to dengue have been reported in the national capital, taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease reported in Delhi this year to 15, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases jumped to over 8,900.

Air India and SpiceJet have outstanding dues of ₹2,350 crore and ₹185 crore respectively to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as on September this year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh said on Monday.

