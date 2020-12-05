Top news of the day: Haryana Minister, who is part of COVID-19 vaccine trial, tests positive; farmers hold fifth round of talks with government, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Covaxin is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and Haryana Mr. Vij, who had volunteered for its phase-three trial, was given only the first dose, the Union Health Ministry clarified.

Coronavirus | WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches

The word of caution comes as the United States clocked a record number of COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row, with the country preparing for what U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has called a “dark winter”.

The Ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

Dilli Chalo | Ready to address all concerns, government tells farmer unions at crucial meeting

The talks between the government and the protesting unions began at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi at around 2.30 p.m.

“As to the question of India, what I would say to you is what I’ve said to others when raising these issues is that people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and authorities need to let them do so,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said on December 4.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats.

Ten members of the 30-member joint parliamentary committee on the Data Protection Bill, 2019, have moved amendments against the provision in the legislation giving power to the Central government to exempt any agency of the government from application of the Act. The members have said this clause makes the entire act infructuous.

Rice and wheat dominate cereal production and it’s also known that they are intensely water-consumptive crops.

The FIR was filed against eight persons under the Tambor police station of Sitapur district, police said.

The bandh was called by pro-Kannada organisations against the constitution of Maratha Development Corporation by Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. Police detain protesters including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Narayana Gowda and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha president of Vatal Nagaraj.

Cyclone Burevi | Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district

As per official estimates, about 39,000 hectares of cropping land, including agriculture and horticulture crops, have submerged in rainwater across the district.

The Trump administration tried ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2017, but the U.S. Supreme Court blocked its attempt in June.

GST compensation shortfall | Jharkhand has accepted option, says Finance Ministry

With Jharkhand’s acquiescence to the Centre’s proposed solution, all States and Union territories have now exercised the option to receive part of their GST implementation dues this year. Jharkhand will get ₹1,689 crore to meet the GST implementation shortfall, with permission to borrow an additional ₹1,765 crore.

India’s tour of Australia | India favourites to wrap up T20 series despite Jadeja’s absence

A series win will be an ideal confidence booster for India before the visitors hit Test match mode.