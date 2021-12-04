Top news of the day: India’s third Omicron case reported from Jamnagar; veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The man arrived in Gujarat from Zimbabwe on November 28 and tested positive for coronavirus on December 2, after which his sample was sent for genome sequencing, officials said. This is the third case of Omicron in the country as two persons were earlier found infected with this strain in Karnataka.

“Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall,” his daughter, actor Mallika Dua, wrote on her Instagram Stories.

After the sudden death of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2009, Rosaiah, the then Finance Minister, was elevated as Chief Minister before being made the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Ashok Dhawle, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yudhvir Singh were named the members of the committee.

At 5.30 am on December 4, the cyclonic storm lay centred over westcentral Bay of Bengal about 230 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 410 km south-southwest of Puri, the IMD said in a statement. “It is likely to weaken gradually and move nearly northwards during the next 12 hours and then north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha, reaching near Puri around December 5 noon as a deep depression. Subsequently, it is likely to weaken further and continue to move north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha towards the coast of West Bengal,” it said.

Police said that around 9 a.m., Rifleman Sukanta Das started indiscriminate firing, in which Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia died on the spot and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia succumbed to his injuries at the GBP Hospital in Agartala.

The deal, estimated at over ₹5,000 crore, is scheduled to be signed on December 6 during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.

“Contemporary forms of slavery have an ethnic dimension. In particular, Malaiyaha Tamils – who were brought from India to work in the plantation sector 200 years ago – continue to face multiple forms of discrimination based on their origin,” said Tomoya Obokata, U.N. Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery, concluding his recent visit to the island nation.

In a grisly incident on December 3, Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, who was in his 40s, was lynched and his body burnt by angry supporters of a hardline Islamist party which attacked a garment factory in Pakistan's Punjab Province over blasphemy allegations.

It will be Sindhu's third final appearance in the tournament.

Ind vs NZ second Test | India takes massive lead, inches towards massive win

Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel had an unforgettable afternoon when he entered the annals of Test cricket history with a 10-wicket haul but Indian bowlers made it a forgettable evening for him as well as his team by dismissing the visitors for a paltry 62, taking a massive stride towards a series victory.

Ind vs NZ second Test | Ajaz Patel becomes third player to take all 10 wickets

The other two international players are England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble. Laker achieved this feat against Australia in 1956. Laker took 19 wickets in that match. In 1999, Kumble took all the 10 wickets against Pakistan in New Delhi.