December 31, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

World ushers in 2023; bids farewell to turbulent 12 months

The world’s eight billion people began ushering in 2023 on December 31, 2022 and bidding farewell to a turbulent 12 months marked by war in Europe, stinging price rises, Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory and the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, Pele and former pope Benedict. Many will be looking to cut loose this New Year’s Eve after a few pandemic-dampened years, setting aside pinched budgets and a virus that is increasingly forgotten but not gone. Sydney was the first major cities to ring in 2023, restaking its claim to be the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world” after two years of lockdown and coronavirus-muted festivities.

Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away

Former Pope Benedict, died on December 31, 2022 aged 95 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican where he had lived since his resignation, a spokesman for the Holy See said. “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” the spokesman said in a written statement. Earlier this week, Pope Francis disclosed during his weekly general audience that his predecessor was “very sick”, and asked for people to pray for him.

It will be very difficult for BJP to win 2024 general elections, says Rahul Gandhi

“If the opposition stands effectively with a vision... and from what I am seeing and hearing from the ground, it will become very difficult for the BJP to win the next elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and go to people with an alternative vision...But there is a strong undercurrent against the BJP,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said answering a question on opposition unity. He insisted that all the opposition leaders are standing with the Congress and many of them despite the invitation might not join Bharat Jodo Yatra because of their “political and other compulsions”.

No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 31 made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the State, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections. The JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

IT Minister pulls up WhatsApp for incorrect India map shown in tweeted video; asks platform to fix error

Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on December 31 asked WhatsApp to fix an incorrect map of India shown in a video tweeted by the messaging platform. The Minister also made it clear that “all platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps”.

Delhi LG eases licensing norms; restaurants/bars in 5 & 4-star hotels to operate 24x7

Under the new norms, all restaurants/eating houses in Five and Four Star Hotels, those within Airport, railway station and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24x7 basis after payment of necessary fee. In 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to operate till 2 a.m., and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 a.m. Additionally, in 5-star and 4-star hotels, the ceiling of only one restaurant getting bar license has been lifted. This will enable such hotels to obtain separate liquor licenses for more than one restaurant/bar serving liquor within the hotel premises on payment of license fee.

Assam merges 4 districts with 4 others, changes jurisdiction of some villages ahead of EC delimitation

The Assam government on December 31 decided to merge four districts with four others and changed the administrative jurisdiction of a few villages, a day before the Election Commission’s freeze on redrawing administrative units comes into effect. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decisions have been taken with a heavy heart keeping in mind the interests of Assam, its society and administrative exigencies. He added it was only “temporary” and did not disclose the reason behind the decision. “While Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Bajali will be merged with Barpeta and Tamulpur will be merged with Baksa,” he said.

Fundamental rights of every J&K resident suspended arbitrarily: Mehbooba writes to CJI

“As far as J&K is concerned, the grip of the Government of India’s iron fisted policy is being justified in the name of national security and interest. Since 2019, the fundamental rights of every resident of J&K have been suspended arbitrarily and the constitutional guarantees given at the time of J&K’s accession were suddenly and unconstitutionally abrogated. All this is happening at a time when the trust deficit and growing alienation has only widened since 2019,” Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti wrote in a letter to Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud. She also sought his intervention to restore “the fundamental rights of every resident of Jammu and Kashmir that have been suspended arbitrarily since 2019”.

56 Pakistanis among 186 terrorists killed, 159 arrested in J&K in 2022: DGP

A total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pakistani nationals, were killed and 159 arrested in 2022 which proved to be the most successful in recent years, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said on December 31. He also said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve “zero terror” activities in the Union territory.

Mamata Banerjee flags erosion in Ganga Council meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 31 brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of river bank erosion and how it impacts the lives of thousands of people at the National Ganga Council meeting in Kolkata, according to officials. “Vast stretches of Malda and Murshidabad districts of the State were affected by erosion of the river bank,” she said and sought the Centre’s help in checking the disaster.

One killed as explosions ring out in Kyiv after missile warnings

Ten explosions could be heard in the centre of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, amid a nationwide air raid siren. The governor of the surrounding Kyiv region warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and that air defences in the region were engaging targets. Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that explosions could be heard in the city in a post on the Telegram app. Russian strikes which targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, killed at least one person and injured several others, according to Ukrainian officials. “According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomianskyi district. Several people were injured,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media. Attacks were also reported by local officials in the southern Mykolaiv region and the Khmelnytskyi region in the west.

President Xi Jinping calls for unity as China enters “new phase” of COVID policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on December 31 for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first public comments on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing. In a televised speech to mark the New Year, Mr. Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were “optimised” when the situation and time so required.

GST not payable on house rented to proprietor for residential purpose: CBIC

From January 1, GST would not be payable on housing units rented to the proprietor of a proprietary concern for residential usage only, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said. The CBIC also notified amendments in GST rates effective from January 1, 2023 for certain goods and services, as per the recommendations of the GST Council in its meeting on December 17.

Rishabh Pant likely to be shifted to Delhi; DDCA Director monitoring his health

The Delhi & District Cricket Association Director Shyam Sharma said a DDCA team will be at Max Hospital in Dehradun to monitor Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s health, who met with an accident on December 30, and if needed the batter-wicketkeeper would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery. Mr. Sharma said that Pant might be airlifted to the National Capital for further surgery as he suffered multiple injuries.