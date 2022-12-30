December 30, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Interest rates on eight small savings schemes raised from January 1; PPF rate unchanged

The government has raised interest rates on eight of the 12 small savings schemes by 0.2% to 1.1% for the January to March 2023 quarter, but left the returns on Public Provident Fund unchanged at 7.1%. The Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme’s returns were retained at the prevailing 7.6%, while the return on Kisan Vikas Patra and the National Savings Certificates were raised by just 0.2% each, to 7.2% and 7%, respectively. Time deposits for one, two and three years, were granted the sharpest 110 bps increase in returns — lifting their returns to 6.6%, 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively. Five-year time deposits will now earn 7% instead of 6.7% in the current quarter.

Cough syrup deaths | Manufacturing activities stopped at Noida-based Marion Biotech

All manufacturing activities at Marion Biotech’s Noida unit have been stopped in view of reports of contamination of its cough syrup Dok-1 Max, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on December 30. Further investigation in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup is going on, he said in a tweet. “Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped yesterday night, while further investigation is ongoing,” Mr. Mandaviya said.

Hiraben Modi cremated in Gandhinagar, PM Modi performs last rites

Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was cremated in Gandhinagar on December 30. PM Modi reached Gujarat early this morning and performed the last rites. She was 100. Her last rites were performed at Muktidham crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar. Family members of Hiraben thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her. “We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba.”

Lakshadweep bars entry into 17 isles citing threat to national security

The Lakshadweep administration has prohibited entry into 17 of the total 36 islands citing national security and public safety concerns. The 17 are uninhabited isles of the Union Territory and permission for the entry from the sub-divisional magistrate is required. The District Magistrate of Lakshadweep issued a proclamation under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in this regard.

India prefers good ties with neighbours, but not at the cost of national security, says Rajnath Singh

India prefers to have good ties with its neighbours, but not at the cost of national security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said. Inaugurating the 90th annual pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom at Varkala on December 30, Mr. Singh recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s remark that “you can change your friends, but not your neighbours.” Mr. Singh’s remarks assume significance against the backdrop of the latest border tensions with China. ‘‘We prefer to have good relations with all our neighbours. But we will never compromise on national security,’‘ he said.

Death of Russian nationals in Odisha | Ambassador Denis Alipov praises Indian investigation

Praising Indian investigation into the death of two Russian nationals, Moscow’s envoy Denis Alipov on December 30 took on Congress leader Manish Tiwari and reminded that cremation is also a part of the Russian culture. Mr. Tiwari had earlier expressed doubts about the handling of the case in Odisha hinting that the cremation of the deceased destroyed evidence. A wealthy Russian businessman and lawmaker Pavel Antov and his associate Vladimir Budanov died in unexplained circumstances in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada district. They were later cremated after post-mortem. The local police has ruled out any criminal angle though questions continue to linger about the case.

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on December 30 to deepen their bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of Moscow’s 10-month war in Ukraine, which weathered another night of drone and rocket attacks following a massive missile bombardment. Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi made no direct mention of Ukraine in their opening remarks via videoconference, which were broadcast publicly, before going into private talks. But they hailed strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid what they called “geopolitical tensions” and a “difficult international situation”, with Mr. Putin expressing his wish to extend military collaboration.

U.S. says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision

The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred on Dec. 21 when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy J-11 flew in front of and within 6 meters (20 feet) of the nose of an RC-135, a type of large reconnaissance plane operated by the U.S. Air Force. The U.S. plane was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace,” the statement said. Its pilot was forced to “take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.”

Aung San Suu Kyi’s secretive Myanmar trials end with 7 more years of jail

A court in army-ruled Myanmar on December 30 convicted deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on five counts of corruption and jailed her for seven more years, an informed source said, wrapping up a marathon of trials condemned internationally as a sham. In a closed-door court session, Ms. Suu Kyi, who was arrested during a coup in February 2021, was found guilty of offences relating to her lease and use of a helicopter while Myanmar’s de facto leader, said the source, who has knowledge of her trials.

Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID-19 amid surging cases

Japan on December 30 started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there and as Japan faces rising case numbers and record-level deaths at home. Japan tightened its border measures on December 30, making the antigen test that was already conducted on entrants suspected of having COVID-19 mandatory for all people arriving from mainland China. Those who test positive will be quarantined for up to seven days at designated facilities and their samples will be used for genome analysis.

India’s core sectors output up by 5.4% in November 2022

India’s eight core sectors’ output growth rebounded to 5.4% in November from a revised estimate of a 0.9% uptick in October, although overall production levels in November 2022 remained the same as October. Cement output recovered sharply from a 4.3% contraction in October to jump 28.6% in November, while coal and electricity production levels accelerated to rise 12.3% and 12.1%, respectively. Steel output grew at the fastest pace in six months at 10.8%, but production levels were 2.35% lower than October 2022. Fertilisers’ production grew 6.4%.

Indian rupee ends 2022 as worst-performing Asian currency

The Indian rupee ended 2022 as the worst-performing Asian currency with a fall of 11.3%, its biggest annual decline since 2013, as the dollar rocketed on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy stance to tame inflation. The rupee finished the year at 82.72 to the U.S. currency, down from 74.33 at the end of 2021, while the dollar index was headed for its biggest yearly gain since 2015. The rupee was also a victim of a rally in oil prices sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which pushed India’s current account deficit to a record high in the September quarter in absolute terms. Heading into 2023, market participants believe the rupee would trade with an appreciation bias, finding relief from easing commodity prices and hopeful of foreign investors continuing to buy Indian equities.

Adani group acquires NDTV founders Roys’ 27.26% equity stake

The Adani Group on December 30 said it has acquired a 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, founders of the news broadcaster. “RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired a 27.26% equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy by way of inter-se transfer...,” said a regulatory filing from Adani Enterprises.

Rishabh Pant injured in car accident in Roorkee

Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant met with an accident after his car hit the divider near Manglore police station in Roorkee on December 30. Pant suffered injuries in leg and head and is being moved to a private hospital in Dehradun for treatment. The BCCI said they are ensuring best possible medical care for Pant to come out of this “traumatic phase”. “The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. “The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh.” Meanwhile, Wishes and prayers poured in from all quarters for Pant.