Top news of the day: Union Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; U.K. approves Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and more

Farmer leaders hold talks with Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on December 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Farmers’ protest | Union Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock over agri laws

The Ministers join farmer leaders to share langar arranged by protesters.

Coronavirus | U.K. approves Oxford vaccine for ‘emergency use’

It is significant for India, as Pune based Serum Institute of India has tied up with AstraZeneca to deploy the vaccine in the country.

Coronavirus | India-U.K. flights to remain suspended till January 7

Last week the Civil Aviation Ministry suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there.

Coronavirus | 20 found with mutant variant reported from U.K.: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said that apart from the six found positive on December 29 these cases were reported in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Union Cabinet approves export of indigenous Akash missile

The Cabinet also approved the high-level committee formed to expedite clearance of such exports.

Explained | Rajinikanth’s political exit before entry

The superstar will remain an untested electoral force, irrespective of the larger than life political image given to him by those who propped him up for extraneous reasons.

News Analysis | 2020, a year of turbulence for Congress

Uncertainty over an effective leadership has had an adverse impact both in terms of electoral outcomes and leadership in States.

Kerala gold smuggling case | Bail plea of suspended IAS officer dismissed

The Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, dismissed M. Sivasankar’s bail plea, considering the argument of the Special Prosecutor of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate that the petitioner was likely to tamper with evidence, influence witnesses in the event of granting bail.

The Hindu’s top photographs of 2020: capturing a year like no other

In a year that reprised many uncomfortable events from the past, The Hindu’s photojournalists tracked them as they unfolded or documented their aftermath. Here is a selection of images from them that tells the story of 2020.

Blast at Aden airport as Yemen’s new Cabinet members land

There were no reports of casualties among the government delegation but officials at the scene said they have seen bodies lying on the tarmac and elsewhere at the airport.

‘We did it sisters’: Argentina Senate votes to legalise abortion

Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalise abortion when the Senate voted early on December 30 to allow it through the 14th week of pregnancy, in the face of opposition from the influential Catholic Church.

Over 4.54 crore ITRs filed for fiscal 2019-20 till December 29

In the comparable period last year, 4.77 crore income tax returns were filed. At the close of deadline for filing ITRs without payment of late fees for fiscal 2018-19 (assessment year (AY) 2019-20), over 5.65 crore returns were filed by taxpayers.

India and Australia not to travel to Sydney before January 4: Hockley

Cricket Australia had decided to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test.

