Top news of the day: Ajit Pawar returns as Maharashtra Deputy CM; smartphones banned at naval establishments and platforms, and more

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in on Monday for a record fourth time as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the expanded Cabinet of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Congress on Monday demanded a probe by an independent commission under a retired High Court judge into the cases filed against “peaceful protesters” during the violence over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog engulfed the Capital affecting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing delays across the rail network in northern India and disrupting traffic during peak office hour on Monday morning.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in a statement on Monday, said there was no breach in the security of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on December 28. Ms. Vadra had alleged that a woman police official in Lucknow manhandled her and grabbed her “neck” while she was on her way to meet an activist and a party member jailed during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi stands with those who indulged in violence: U.P. Deputy Chief Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to appoint a new consultant for the preparation of a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project through an open tender. The government has issued orders in this regard on Monday. The Government also decided to cancel the single bid of M/s Essel Infra Consortium.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the bifurcation of the State.

The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 13 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurugram and Noida, including the premises of two IAS officials, in connection with the issuance of about 2 lakh arms licences in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Polling in the second and final phase of the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu began on Monday at 7 a.m. A total of 158 Panchayat Unions are going to on Monday and security has been beefed up in those polling localities.

Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have emerged as top performing States in Niti Aayog’s SDG India Index 2019, which evaluates progress in social, economic and environmental terms, according to a report released on Monday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday said it will bid for either the 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games while also agreeing to withdraw its boycott call for the 2022 Birmingham edition over shooting’s exclusion.

The Navy has banned the use of smartphones and Facebook by its personnel within naval establishments and naval platforms. “Directive on usage of smartphones and social media for naval personnel had been there. The new instructions on smartphones is they cannot be used within the naval establishments and platforms. Social media, use of Facebook is banned for all naval personnel,” a Navy source said on Monday, adding that. for messaging apps, instructions were expected to be issued shortly.

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei. “We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players,” Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The emergence and success of filmmakers belonging to the Scheduled Caste has created an irreversible change in Tamil cinema. At least three filmmakers — Pa. Ranjith (Attakathi, Madras, Kabali and Kaala), Gopi Nainar (Aramm), and Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal) — have had an unprecedented impact on the film industry. They have managed to raise critical questions on representation of oppressed and minority castes on screen, effecting a lasting change on stereotypical representations in the last few decades.​