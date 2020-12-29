Top news of the day: Rajinikanth says no to politics; India likely to extend U.K. flight ban, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Tamil superstar apologised to his fans and Rajini Makkal Mandram members for disappointing them with his decision.

There could be a short extension of the ban on flights from the U.K. until the government gets a "fuller picture" of the new coronavirus strain confirmed from as many as six passengers who arrived in India last week, the Civil Aviation Minister said.

From November 25 to December 23, 2020 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the U.K.

Preliminary results from a cohort study found no statistically significant difference in hospitalisation and 28-day case fatality between cases with the new coronavirus variant (VOC 201212/01) and wild-type comparator cases.

The Railway Police, who registered the case, told The Hindu that he had left a note.

The NCP supremo said the Centre has passed farm bills on the basis of their own strength in Parliament, didn’t consult the States and that's why all the problems started.

He said more such hotspots will be installed if there is more demand.

“Infrastructure development should be kept away from politics,” says Narendra Modi.

Laws require that before applying for registration of any product in the international market it has to be protected under the geographical indication (GI) laws of that country.

The refugees were expected to reach Bhashan Char island after a three-hour naval journey, a government official involved with the process said.

The mission to introduce the technology, which ultimately promises internet speeds up to 20 times faster than today, could be crucial to how competitively the continent emerges from the economic ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the decision of Air Asia Group Berhad to sell 32.67% stake in the JV airline.

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin passes away

His 1964 "Space Age" collection remains a landmark in fashion history with its cut-out dresses, knitted catsuits, tight leather pants, close-fitting helmets and batwing jumpers.

Two days after actor Vijay met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy to request a removal of the cap on theatre occupancy during Pongal, the makers of his film Master have announced the release date as January 13.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 | Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory

Shubman Gill (35 not out) and skipper Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory.