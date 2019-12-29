Top news of the day: Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister; women detained in Chennai for anti-CAA 'kolam' protest, and more

Hemant Soren, executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi on Sunday.

The Chennai police detained a group of persons, including five young women, who were part of the Citizens Against CAA group, for drawing ‘kolams’ (rangoli) to voice their protest against the CAA and the NRC on Sunday morning in Besant Nagar. They were released later.

Historian Irfan Habib said the Indian History Congress (IHC) did not invite Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and it was the host institution, Kannur University, which invited him and other political leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 lauded the youth for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly. Addressing his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2019, the Prime Minister said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), as well as the protests against these moves.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, the 88-year-old pontiff of Pejawar Mutt, passed away in Udupi on Sunday. He was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for the treatment of extensive pneumonia on December 20 and was shifted to the Pejawar Mutt in Udupi on Sunday morning on ventilator after his health condition worsened. He passed away hours after being shifted.

Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital here for some abdominal health issues, sources said on Sunday.

A Turkish military cargo plane landed in the Somali capital on Sunday to evacuate people badly wounded in a devastating truck bombing in the city a day earlier that killed at least 90 people including two Turkish nationals.

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed the World Women’s Rapid Chess Championship title after drawing the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China here.

South Africa swept to a 107-run victory over England on the fourth day of the first test at Centurion Park on Sunday after taking seven wickets in the second session to go ahead in the four-match series.

Bulls stamped their dominance on Dalal Street this year as equity benchmarks galloped to record highs, shrugging off a raft of sobering datapoints like anaemic growth, global trade tantrums and bubble-territory valuations.

The most read editorials of The Hindu in 2019 | Best sporting moments of the decade: Underdogs, legends, swagger and more