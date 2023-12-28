December 28, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Death sentences of eight Indians in Qatar commuted

The Ministry of External Affairs on December 28, 2023, said the Qatar Appeals court has commuted the death sentence of eight Indians. “We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgement is awaited,” a media release from the Ministry said. India’s Ambassador to Qatar, Vipul, the family members of the jailed Indians, and Embassy officials were present in the Court of Appeal when the verdict was pronounced.

DMDK founder Vijayakant’s funeral to be held with state honours on December 29

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said he was shocked and saddened by the death of actor and DMDK founder Vijayakant on December 28 and hailed him as a friend and a good-hearted person who achieved in politics and films through hard work. Terming his demise as a great loss to Tamil Nadu and its film industry, he offered his condolences to the late leader’s family members, party cadres and fans. He said Vijayakanth will be cremated with state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and celebrities have condoled the passing away of DMDK founder-leader Vijayakant. Mr. Modi said Vijayakant’s death has left a void that will be hard to fill. As a political leader, the Prime Minister said Vijayakant was deeply committed to public service, and has left a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Pegasus infection found on Indian journalists’ phones after Apple alert: Amnesty International

The Wire news website’s editor Siddharth Varadarajan and another journalist in India were targeted with Pegasus spyware this year, the nonprofit Amnesty International’s Security Lab was able to determine after testing their devices, it announced on December 28. The journalists had received an alert from Apple that they were being targeted by “state-sponsored hacking,” following which they provided their phones to Amnesty for testing.

Congress foundation day | Party’s objective is public welfare, progress of people, says Kharge

The Congress has always worked towards building an India that is based on parliamentary democracy and equality, its president Mallikarjun Kharge said on December 28 as the party celebrates its 139th foundation day and kickstarts its Lok Sabha poll campaign with a mega rally in Nagpur. In a post on X, Mr. Kharge said, “The objective of the Indian National Congress is public welfare and progress of the people of India.”

Government plans to sell FCI rice under Bharat brand; price not yet decided

In order to check rice inflation, the Government is considering a proposal to sell FCI (Food Corporation of India) rice under the ‘Bharat’ brand but the discounted rate has not yet been decided, a Food Ministry official said. The Ministry’s efforts to check retail rice prices by boosting domestic availability through sale of FCI rice via e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme has received a lukewarm response. “There is a proposal to retail ‘Bharat rice’ but the price has not yet been decided,” according to the official.

Protesting wrestlers ‘past their prime, don’t want juniors to progress’, says suspended WFI President Sanjay Singh

After the Indian Olympic Association formed a three-member committee to handle the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India, the newly-elected president of the sport’s governing body Sanjay Singh accused Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers part of the protest of doing politics and said that they were past their prime as players. “These players are past their prime. Like you must have seen with Bajrang Punia, he lost his last match by 10-0. Now they have left wrestling for politics. Rahul Gandhi went to meet them and wrestled with them on the mat. This is not something players do,” Sanjay Singh said.

Parliament security breach | Delhi Police move court seeking permission for polygraph test

The Delhi Police on December 28 moved a court here seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test of all six people arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach matter. The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur, who posted the matter for January 2, noting that the counsel representing some of the accused was not present. Police had also brought the six accused before the court during the hearing of the plea.

If EVMs not ‘fixed’ before LS polls, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

Raising concerns over electronic voting machines, Congress leader Sam Pitroda on December 28 said the BJP can win more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if issues associated with EVMs are not “fixed”. The elections will be about deciding the destiny of India, he said.

Top Pakistan official claims Afghan-backed terror outfit TTP sought to control parts of tribal areas

A high-ranking Pakistani official has strongly refuted Afghan interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s claims that Pakistan withdrew from a deal with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan at the last minute and claimed that the talks collapsed due to unreasonable and unconstitutional demands by the dreaded terror outfit. According to a media report, the top official said that under the guise of negotiations, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terror group was aiming to establish its own ‘empire’ within the former tribal areas with tacit support from the Afghan Taliban.

Gulf Cooperation Council signs Free Trade Agreement with South Korea

The Gulf Cooperation Council signed a free trade agreement with South Korea, a statement released by the GCC said on December 28. GCC Secretary General Jasem al-Budaiwi said in the statement that the agreement is “a historic step towards achieving Gulf economic integration and towards strengthening economic and trade relations between the two sides.” Boosting trade and investment ties globally forms a key element of the Gulf states’ strategy to diversify income sources and economic sectors away from oil and gas.

Markets hit fresh lifetime highs; Sensex gains 370 points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced further to settle at record highs for the second straight session on December 28, buoyed by lower crude prices in international markets and fresh foreign fund inflows amid a largely positive global cue. Hectic buying in energy, metal and FMCG counters also added to the momentum, traders said. Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 371.95 points or 0.52% to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38. During the day, it rallied 445.91 points or 0.61% to reach its lifetime peak of 72,484.34. The Nifty climbed 123.95 points or 0.57% to settle at a fresh record of 21,778.70. During the day, it zoomed 146.7 points or 0.67% to hit its lifetime high of 21,801.45.

SA vs IND first Test | South Africa dismissed for 408 in reply to India’s 245

South Africa were all out for 408 in their first innings in reply to India’s 245 on day 3 of the opening Test in Centurion on December 28. South Africa added 152 runs to their overnight score of 256 for 5 to take their overall lead to 163 runs. Marco Jansen was unbeaten on 84, while opener Dean Elgar (185), Gerald Coetzee (19), Kagiso Rabada (1), Nandre Burger (0) and Temba Bavuma (0) were the batters dismissed.

Australia recovers from poor second-innings start to lead by 241 runs over Pakistan in second Test

Australia lost its first four wickets for 16 runs in its second innings but a 153-run stand between Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh had the hosts in a good position with two days to play in the second cricket test against Pakistan. Marsh was out for 96 and Smith for 50 to leave Australia at 187-6 at stumps on December 28 and with a 241-run lead going into the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Marsh fell just short of his fourth test century after Salman Ali Agha hung onto a spectacular diving catch in the slips. Smith battled his way to his first test 50 since the Ashes from 176 balls, the second-slowest half-century of his career.