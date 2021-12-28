Top news of the day: Molnupiravir, Corbevax and Covovax join India’s COVID-19 arsenal; Supreme Court says insurer can’t repudiate claim by citing existing medical condition, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Corbevax to be made by Hyderabad-based Biological-E is a protein sub-unit vaccine and Covovax, to be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune, is a nanoparticle-based vaccine. Molnupiravir is said to be a promising drug for those with mild and moderate disease and also easily administered as a pill.

Such persons are expected to obtain the advice of their doctor before deciding to avail of the precaution dose or third dose.

The DDMA order stated that all the restrictions as per ‘yellow’ alert will be enforced with immediate effect.

A bench of justices D.Y. Chandrachud and B.V. Nagarathna also said a proposer is under a duty to disclose to the insurer all material facts within his knowledge. The proposer is presumed to know all the facts and circumstances concerning the proposed insurance, it added.

Introducing the Kanpur-Kannauj tax raid, in which ₹194.45 crore cash, 23 kg of gold and raw material worth ₹6 crore were recovered, into his Uttar Pradesh election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) , saying the “perfume of corruption sprayed across U.P. before 2017” by them had surfaced again in front of everyone.

The Congress president made these remarks during the party’s 137th Foundation Day in New Delhi.

An officer was also wounded and was undergoing surgery.

Dr. Fauci said that such a mandate might drive up the nation’s lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those age 2 and older to wear a mask.

Changes have been cleared for regulations governing foreign portfolio investors, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), mutual funds, settlement proceedings, among others.

If the rediscovery of love and friendship was a theme of pandemic-influenced art, so were the return of the physical exhibition and the rise of NFTs... here are the highlights of the art industry for 2021.

India in South Africa | Ngidi, Rabada rip through Indian batting line-up

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.