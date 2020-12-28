Top news of the day: Arya Rajendran sworn-in as youngest Mayor of the country; PM Modi inaugurates country's first driverless metro rail in Delhi, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Twenty one-year-old Arya Rajendran was sworn in as the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, after she secured 54 votes in the 100-member Council in the election held on the morning of December 28. She is the youngest to become Mayor till date in the country.

Farmers during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on December 28, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union government has invited protesting farmers’ groups to resume negotiations with a ministerial delegation on December 30. Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal sent the invitation to 40 farmers’ organisations on Monday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s first driverless train operation on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on December 28. Mr. Modi extended the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to the Airport Express Line of the Delhi Metro Rain Corporation (DMRC).

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a Bill which calls for establishing a U.S. consulate in Tibet and building an international coalition to ensure that the next Dalai Lama is appointed solely by the Tibetan Buddhist community without China’s interference.

Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony hoisted the Congress flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of 136th Foundation Day of the party on Monday morning.

President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday headlined the ICC top honours for the decade, winning the Sir Garfield Sobers award for the best male cricketer of the past 10 years.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanking her for the support on the recent controversy over Visva-Bharati, allegedly including him in the list of people who have illegally occupied land.

A relentless India marched toward a dominant series-levelling victory after their formidable bowlers scythed through Australian batting, pressing home the advantage of a sizeable first-innings lead on the third day of the second Test, here on Monday.

A Chinese court handed a four-year jail term on Monday to a citizen-journalist who reported from the central city of Wuhan at the peak of last year's coronavirus outbreak, on grounds of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” her lawyer said.

An injured tusker that had been noticed around the Bokkapuram area, near Masinagudi, for more than two weeks, was sedated by Forest Department veterinarians using kumki elephants, and treated on Monday.

Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home pod may hear and record what people are typing into nearby devices, despite background noise, according to a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge.