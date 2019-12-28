Top news of the day: Arrest of septuagenarians leaves families aghast in Lucknow, Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen for a place in Olympic qualifiers, and more

Malka Bi’s mobile phone displays the desperate message she sent to the official numbers of five senior police officers at 1:08 am on December 20. It was a little more than an hour after four policemen whisked away her husband Mohammad Shoaib ,72, in a jeep purportedly for interrogation.

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg category) defeated Nikhat Zareen in an intense trial bout here on Saturday to make the Indian team for next year’s Olympic qualifiers in China.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges for businesses with over ₹50 crore annual revenues will be waived off from January 1, 2020.

A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people dead, many of them university students, officials said. The blast occurred at a busy intersection southwest of the Somali capital where traffic is heavy because of a security checkpoint and a tax office.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was forced to conclude his inaugural speech at the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University here on Saturday following a strong protest by delegates and student delegates, who had come from various parts of the country.

The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.

A top police officer in Meerut allegedly told a group of people to tell protesters to go to Pakistan during violence in the city last week over the amended citizenship act in which five people were killed.

Australia captain Tim Paine says he’s frustrated over cricket’s video review system following his controversial dismissal during the second test against New Zealand.

As we enter a new year and a new decade, images of incredible courage and resolution are imprinted on our minds. This was the decade that pushed for an egalitarian film-making environment, thanks to streaming platforms, social media and labs that support production.

The Editors Guild of India slammed BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an “offensive” online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary over the matter.

Japan on Friday revised a roadmap for the clean-up of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, further delaying the removal of thousands of spent fuel units that remain in cooling pools since the 2011 disaster. It’s a key step in the decades-long process, complicated by high radiation and other risks.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Odisha on Saturday, with Sonepur town recording the season’s lowest temperature in the State at four degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

A seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM) has been constituted to fast-track and oversee the implementation of the ₹69,000 crore revival plan for state-owned telecom corporations BSNL and MTNL, sources said.