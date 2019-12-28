Top news of the day: Arrest of septuagenarians leaves families aghast in Lucknow, Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen for a place in Olympic qualifiers, and more

Arrest of septuagenarians leaves families aghast, civil society outraged in Lucknow
Malka Bi’s mobile phone displays the desperate message she sent to the official numbers of five senior police officers at 1:08 am on December 20. It was a little more than an hour after four policemen whisked away her husband Mohammad Shoaib ,72, in a jeep purportedly for interrogation.
Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen, finds place in Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg category) defeated Nikhat Zareen in an intense trial bout here on Saturday to make the Indian team for next year’s Olympic qualifiers in China.
Nirmala Sitharaman waives MDR charges for some businesses
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges for businesses with over ₹50 crore annual revenues will be waived off from January 1, 2020.
Massive car bomb kills at least 76 in Mogadishu
A massive car bomb exploded in a busy area of Mogadishu on Saturday, leaving at least 76 people dead, many of them university students, officials said. The blast occurred at a busy intersection southwest of the Somali capital where traffic is heavy because of a security checkpoint and a tax office.
Students stage protest during Kerala Governor’s speech at Indian History Congress
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was forced to conclude his inaugural speech at the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University here on Saturday following a strong protest by delegates and student delegates, who had come from various parts of the country.
IRCTC to launch Tejas train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai on Jan 17
The second premium Tejas train of the IRCTC, the tourism and catering arm of the Indian Railways, is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai and will be launched on January 17, sources said on Saturday.
Top Meerut cop caught on video telling protesters ‘go to Pakistan’
A top police officer in Meerut allegedly told a group of people to tell protesters to go to Pakistan during violence in the city last week over the amended citizenship act in which five people were killed.
Australia captain Tim Paine upset over video review system
Australia captain Tim Paine says he’s frustrated over cricket’s video review system following his controversial dismissal during the second test against New Zealand.
The decade that was...
As we enter a new year and a new decade, images of incredible courage and resolution are imprinted on our minds. This was the decade that pushed for an egalitarian film-making environment, thanks to streaming platforms, social media and labs that support production.
Editors Guild slams BJP’s IT cell head for ‘offensive’ online poll on journalist
The Editors Guild of India slammed BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya on Saturday for running an “offensive” online poll on journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, calling for its withdrawal and urging the ruling party to strongly caution its functionary over the matter.
Japan revises Fukushima clean-up plan, delays key steps
Japan on Friday revised a roadmap for the clean-up of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, further delaying the removal of thousands of spent fuel units that remain in cooling pools since the 2011 disaster. It’s a key step in the decades-long process, complicated by high radiation and other risks.
Odisha in grip of cold wave, Sonepur records 4 degrees Celsius
Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Odisha on Saturday, with Sonepur town recording the season’s lowest temperature in the State at four degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
GoM constituted to expedite implementation of ₹69,000 cr revival plan of BSNL, MTNL: Sources
A seven-member Group of Ministers (GoM) has been constituted to fast-track and oversee the implementation of the ₹69,000 crore revival plan for state-owned telecom corporations BSNL and MTNL, sources said.