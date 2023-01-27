January 27, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rahul Gandhi travels by car over security reasons

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived in the Kashmir Valley on January 27, has decided to travel by car to the next scheduled stop rather than on foot because of security concerns. He was joined by former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he set out on January 27 morning. The Congress, in a tweet, said the J&K UT administration failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Security lapses indicate unfair and unprepared attitude of UT administration,” Rajani Patil, Congress in charge J&K and Ladakh, said.

Adani group loses $48 billion since January 25; FPO takes a hit in light of Hindenburg report

Adani Enterprises Ltd began a record $2.45 billion (₹20,000 crore) secondary share sale for retail investors on January 27, as a heavy selloff in Adani group companies intensified after an attack by a U.S.-based short seller. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate — controlled by Gautam Adani, one of the world’s richest men — have lost a combined $48 billion in market capitalisation since Wednesday and saw falls in its U.S. bonds after Hindenburg Research flagged concerns in a report about debt levels and the use of tax havens. With a net worth of $97.6 billion, Mr. Adani is now the world’s seventh richest man, according to Forbes, slipping from the third position he held before the Hindenburg report.

Congress demands ‘serious investigation’ by RBI and SEBI into allegations levelled against the Adani Group

In a strongly worded statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh asserted that exposure of financial institutions like the Life Insurance Company of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Adani Group would have implications for the country’s financial stability and crores of depositors “whose savings are stewarded by these pillars of the financial system”. “Normally a political party should not be reacting to a research report on an individual company or business group prepared by a hedge fund. But the forensic analysis by Hindenburg Research of the Adani Group demands a response from the Congress party,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding, ”This is because the Adani Group is no ordinary conglomerate: it is closely identified with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the time he was Chief Minister”.

India notifies Pakistan on ‘modification’ of Indus Waters Treaty

In a significant development, India has cited Pakistan’s persistent objections regarding Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects in Kashmir and issued a notice to Islamabad announcing “modification” of the 63-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The notice was sent to Pakistan, through Commissioners for Indus Waters on January 25, sources have told The Hindu.

India inks pact with South Africa to bring Cheetahs; 12 to arrive in February

India has signed an agreement with South Africa to translocate 12 cheetahs to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a senior official in the Union Environment Ministry said on January 27. The pact was signed last week and seven male and five female cheetahs are expected to reach Kuno by February 15, he said. The South African environment department in a statement on Thursday said the plan is to send 12 cheetahs every year for a decade. India has not released any statement in this regard so far.

Twin bomb blasts in Manipur around Republic Day

Twin explosions took place in Manipur before and after the celebrations of the 74 th Republic day, countering the BJP-led coalition government claims that there have been no violent incidents in the State. A bomb was exploded using remote control at Ukhrul district headquarters on January 25 evening, in which two tribal women and two men were injured. Hospital sources said that the injuries were not life-threatening. In another incident at Wangkhei Keithel in Imphal east district, a powerful explosion took place at around 5.43 p.m. on January 26. A hotel staff was injured in the explosion. Hospital sources said that the boy is out of danger.

Chargesheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case, 10th accused named

Police on Friday filed a chargesheet in the suspension bridge collapse incident that had occurred in Morbi town of Gujarat in October last year, in which 135 people were killed. The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, was filed in the Morbi sessions court by Deputy Superintendent of Police P.S. Zala, who is the investigating officer of the case. In addition to the nine accused who are already behind bars, Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group, which used to operate the bridge, has been named as the tenth accused in the charge-sheet, sources said.

Nepal Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane to lose seat in Parliament as Supreme Court rules he is not a citizen

The Supreme Court of Nepal on January 27 delivered a stunning setback to the new government in Kathmandu and declared that the Home Minister of Nepal Rabi Lamichhane is not a Nepalese citizen. Following the verdict from a constitutional bench of the Court on Friday Mr Lamichhane — whose Rashtriya Swatantra Party emerged as the kingmaker in the November 2022 election — is expected to lose the seat in the Parliament.

Protests against Quran burning held across West Asia

Protests were held on January 27 in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, police officers stopped some demonstrators trying to march toward the Swedish Embassy.

U.K. Finance Minister dismisses economic ‘gloom’, eyes Brexit boost

Britain’s Finance Minister will dismiss “gloom” over the country’s recession-threatened economy and vow to tap into Brexit opportunities to bolster growth in a key speech on January 27. Jeremy Hunt will lay out his growth plan in London’s City finance district, following recent criticism from the business community, and insist that the nation is not in long-term decline. “Declinism about Britain was wrong in the past -- and it is wrong today,” Mr. Hunt will say, according to excerpts released by the Treasury.

Forex reserves rise by $1.727 billion to $573.727 billion

India’s forex reserves increased by $1.727 billion to $573.727 billion in the week ended January 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on January 27. This is the second consecutive week of a rise in the kitty after the $10.417 billion jump to $572 billion during the preceding week. In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Djokovic pounds Paul to reach 10th Australian Open final

A rampant Novak Djokovic surged into a 10th Australian Open final on January 27 to close in on a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown, with only Stefanos Tsitsipas now standing in his way. The Serbian fourth seed overcame an early wobble to romp past unseeded American Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in style. Another title on Sunday will move him alongside Rafael Nadal with 22 Slam wins and see the 35-year-old return to world number one for the first time since last June.

Women’s Under-19 World Cup semifinal: India thrashes New Zealand by 8 wickets; enters finals

Indian women’s Under-19 team entered the finals defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in the first semifinal, in Potchefstroom on January 27. Earlier, electing to bowl first, India women under-19 team restricted New Zealand team for 107. Except for Georgia Plimmer (35) and Isabella Gaze (26), no New Zealand batswomen contributed. India women bowlers led by Parshavi Chopra (3 for 20) dismissed the New Zealand team for a paltry 107.