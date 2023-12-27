December 27, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

42 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak in Ennore, industrial unit shut down temporarily

Ammonia gas leaked from an underwater supply pipeline to an industrial unit, near Periyakuppam in Ennore, leading to hundreds of residents rushing out on to the roads complaining of difficulties in breathing, and burning of eyes and faces, late on December 26. Several residents were hospitalised. Teams from the police and fire services rushed to the spot to evacuate people willing to move out. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who visited Government Stanley Hospital and a private hospital, said 42 people have been admitted following ammonia gas leak and they are likely to be discharged soon. Tamil Nadu government has ordered to temporarily shut down Coromandel International Limited in Ennore after a gas leak from the fertiliser manufacturing facility, officials said. Tamil Nadu Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Siva V. Meyyanathan said the State government has ordered for temporary shutdown of the facility till further orders. The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognisance of ammonia gas leak from Coromandel International Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing unit in Ennore.

MHA declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) an unlawful association

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the UAPA. In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K. The PM @narendramodi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.”

India, Russia hold bilateral talks in Moscow

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov signed and exchanged diplomatic consultation documents for the upcoming four years during their bilateral talks in Moscow on December 27. Mr. Lavrov said India and Russia ties are historic and has been moving consistently forward. “Our ties are also strengthened by our stands at UN, SCO and BRICS. Both Russia and India want an open and fair international system,” he said. He added that Russia and India ties are based on mutual respect, not affected by political fluctuations.

Over 220 crore COVID vaccine doses administered across India, but less than 23 crore booster doses: Health Ministry data

A total of 220.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country as on December 21 this year, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday. However, only 22.88 crore precautionary or booster doses have been administered across the country among the eligible adult population. The data also showed that over 97% of eligible citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, while over 90% received a second dose.

Congress announces over two-month long Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi will lead the Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, as a follow up of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the yatra will will conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, the Congress announced on December 27. Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters along with communication chief Jairam Ramesh, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said the Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by bus along with short stretches of walking.

Poonch ambush: Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LOC

Fresh searches were launched along the border with Pakistan in Samba and Poonch even as cordon and search operations continued for the seventh straight day on December 27 to track the terrorists involved in last week’s ambush that killed four soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has flown to Rajouri to visit ground zero on December 27 along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army chief Manoj Pande to review the security situation following the terror attack.

Israel Embassy blast | Two youths caught on CCTV, security beefed up in Delhi

The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into a low intensity blast that occurred near the Israel Embassy and sources said two youths were caught on camera walking on the road close to the spot shortly before the explosion. The police have also beefed up security in the national capital after December 26 blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, an official said.

M. Phil. degrees recognised no more, reiterates UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has reiterated through a public notice on Tuesday that Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) degrees are no longer recognised. Citing fresh applications of certain universities inviting students for M.Phil. courses, UGC Secretary Manish R. Joshi said in the notice that UGC’s Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree Regulations of 2022 had clearly stated that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil. programme.

A Russian drone and artillery attack kills 6 in Ukraine and knocks out power in a major city

Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine and shelled a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on December 27. The barrages killed at least five people and knocked out power in most of the southern city of Kherson. The aerial barrage came a day after Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea as both sides’ soldiers struggle to make much progress along the front line of the 22-month war.

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested after being released from Adiala jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was last week granted bail in the Cipher case by the Supreme Court, was re-arrested outside the Adiala jail on December 27. Footage aired on television and shared by PTI on social media showed the 67-year-old former Foreign Minister, who was loudly protesting the “illegality” of the police’s actions, being shoved into an armoured police vehicle by an official wearing the Punjab Police uniform, Dawn News reported.

Indian Olympic Association forms three-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI

The Indian Olympic Association on December 27 constituted a three-member ad hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI after the Sports Ministry suspended the wrestling national body for not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions. Wushu Association of India president Bhupinder Singh Bajwa will be the chairman of the panel with hockey Olympian M. M. Somaya and former international shuttler Manjusha Kanwar being the other two members.