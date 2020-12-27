Top news of the day: Rajinikanth advised to avoid activities that increase risk of contracting COVID-19; Modi says New Year resolution must be to use local products, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age, the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: 1) Complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. 2) Minimal physical activity and avoid stress,” the Apollo Hospitals stated, adding that in view of the above conditions, he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. The superstar was discharged from the Hyderabad hospital two days after he was admitted with severe hypertension and exhaustion.

Mann ki Baat | New Year resolution must be to use local products, says Modi

In his last Mann ki Baat radio address of 2020, the Prime Minister urged people to make a New Year resolution to substitute foreign-made products for indigenous goods in 2021 “for the sake of the country”.

The BJP president shared an old video of Mr. Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha in which he seems to be advocating the need for farmers to get rid of middlemen and sell their produce directly to industry, as he accused the Congress leader of playing politics over the ongoing farmers’ protest.

“18,732 cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. The new added cases were 18,653 on July 1. Also, 279 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours,” according to a release issued by the Health Ministry at 8 a.m. on December 27.

A Sangeet Natak Akademi fellow, Kothari blazed a new trail in documenting Indian classical dance forms.

Mr. Munusamy, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s deputy coordinator, hogged the limelight at the launch of the party’s campaign on December 27 for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Mr. Singh, a former IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been with Mr. Kumar ever since the Bihar Chief Minister was Union Agriculture Minister.

Traces of nearly 2,000-year-old food were found in some of the deep terra cotta jars containing hot food which the shopkeeper lowered into a counter with circular holes.

“The consignment had been loaded to a fishing trawler mid-sea. We suspect it came from India. It was apprehended along the island’s southern coast,” police spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana told The Hindu.

Poor infrastructure often means roads are treacherous and electricity is sporadic for the refrigerators vital to preserving vaccines. Wars and insurgencies endanger vaccinators. Corruption can siphon away funds, and vaccination campaign planners must sometimes navigate through multiple armed factions.

As the pandemic hit the world in 2020, Indian pharma industry rose to the occasion and was able to manufacture and maintain supply chains even during the lockout period, and exported medicines such as HCQ and paracetamol to more than 150 countries, keeping its image of ‘’Reliable Pharmacy of the World’’.

The teams of the decades were announced by the ICC ahead of the Awards of the Decade ceremony, to be held in virtual mode on December 28.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 | Learnt to see off tough periods by watching Rahane bat, says Shubhman Gill

Mitchell Starc took his 250th Test wicket during the day, but said his focus on the third day would be to take more wickets.