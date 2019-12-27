Top news of the day: Armed forces have utmost respect for human rights, says Army Chief; Norwegian woman who took part in anti-CAA protest asked to leave India, and more

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday asserted that the Indian armed forces have utmost respect for human rights and pointed out that the Human Rights Cell in the Army headquarters was being upgraded to the level of a Directorate.

A Norwegian woman visiting Kochi as a tourist has run into trouble after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) authorities asked her to immediately leave the country after it emerged that she had participated in a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) held in the city earlier this week.

Polling for the first phase of rural local body elections in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu is underway on Friday. The local body polls are being held in a staggered manner after a delay of over three years. Areas covered by 156 panchayat unions will go to the polls to elect 260 ward members of district panchayats, 2,546 members of panchayat unions and 37,830 members of panchayats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion at a public rally in New Delhi on Sunday that the Union Cabinet had not discussed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was likely intended to create some space for his government on the issue of implementing the contentious NRC across the country.

A Bek Air plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 14 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the West Bengal government has posted IPS officer Rajeev Kumar as Principal Secretary of the Information Technology and Electronics Department. Mr. Kumar, who was posted as Additional Director General, CID, West Bengal Police, will replace IAS officer Debasish Sen.

A large number of people gathered for a pro-CAA rally at August Kranti Maidan, where a massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was held last week.

Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the amended citizenship law. Many protesters who gathered after offering Friday prayers at the mosque, raised slogans against the new legislation and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was scheduled to attend a special convocation at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) near Chennai to confer an honorary doctorate on poet and lyricist Vairamuthu on Saturday, has cancelled his visit.

There is a great amount of tenderness in Sillu Karupatti, which you wouldn’t normally find in Tamil movies. It is there in the writing; in the performances, in the frames (cinematography is by Abinandhan Ramanujam, Manoj Paramahamsa, Vijay Karthik and Yamini Yagnamurthy), in the music (by Pradeep Kumar, whose violin riff adds a pleasant tone to the movie).

Veteran Indian pacer Irfan Pathan says the country’s rise as a fast-bowling powerhouse is, for him, the highlight of the year while former batsman VVS Laxman picked the away Test triumph over Australia as his “favourite moment” of 2019.