December 26, 2023

‘Non-European’ client chartered flight for 303 Indians, claims Paris-based lawyer

A “non-European” entity had facilitated the journey of 303 Indian citizens who were grounded in Vatry airport near Paris for five days after the French authorities got an “anonymous signal”, said the lawyer of the Romanian Legend Airlines whose chartered flight was flying the passengers from Dubai to Nicaragua. Speaking to The Hindu telephonically Liliana Bakayoko, advocate for the airlines, said that the French authorities converted the airport into a tribunal and the passengers were summoned before a judge before they were allowed to return to India.

Perpetrators of drone attacks on merchant vessels will soon be brought to justice, says Rajnath Singh

India’s growing power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred and perpetrators of attacks on merchant vessels ‘Chem Pluto’ and ‘Sai Baba’ will soon be brought to justice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on December 26. He was speaking at the commissioning of P-15B class stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal, the first warship to have been named after a city from the North East, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. “The recent drone attacks... have been taken very seriously by the Indian Government... Whoever masterminded the attack, we will find them from the bottom of the sea and strict action will be taken against them,” Mr. Singh said.

Delhi court extends by two days ED custody of three Vivo-India executives

A Delhi court on December 26 extended by two days the ED custody of three Vivo-India executives in connection with a money laundering probe against the Chinese smartphone-maker and others. Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Swami extended the custody of Interim CEO of Vivo-India Hong Xuquan alias Terry, chief financial officer Harinder Dahiya and consultant Hemant Munjal on an application moved by the ED.

Shah, Nadda arrive in Kolkata to discuss strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda arrived here in the early hours of December 26 a party leader said. The two senior BJP leaders will assess the organisational preparedness in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year, he said.

Pained by attempts to ‘demean’ constitutional institutions, says Vice-President Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 26 said he is pained by attempts to “demean” constitutional institutions and added people doing so should heed B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution. Speaking at the convocation of Maharshi Dayanand University in Haryana’s Rohtak, he added that the corridors of power which were “infested” with brokers 10 or 15 years back have now been “sanitised”.

Russian naval ship in Crimea damaged in airstrike by Ukrainian forces: Russian Defense Ministry

A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on December 26. The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said, adding that two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

Party backed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Hafiz Saeed fields candidates in Pakistan elections

A new political front organisation of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed has fielded candidates for most of the national and provincial Assembly constituencies across Pakistan for the February 8 general elections, saying it wants to make the country an Islamic welfare state. Saeed, the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has been in jail since 2019 after being convicted for several years in multiple terror finance cases along with some other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 U.S. troops injured in drone attack in Iraq

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to carry out retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three U.S. servicemembers were injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq. National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said one of the U.S. troops suffered critical injuries in the attack that occurred earlier Monday. The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack that utilized a one-way attack drone

Adani family to invest ₹9,350 crore in green energy arm

Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family plan to inject ₹9,350 crore into the conglomerate’s green energy arm to equip it to achieve the 45 GW target by 2030, according to a company filing. The investment of ₹9,350 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd “will be used for deleveraging and accelerated capital expenditure,” the firm said in the filing. The green energy developer already has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) tie-up of 19.8 GW (out of 20.6 GW locked in capacity, balance 800 MW being merchant) and land of over 2,00,000 acres (equivalent to over 40 GW of additional capacity) in resource rich areas.

Afghanistan unlikely to give nod for Mujeeb, Naveen and Farooqi to participate in IPL 2024

Afghanistan Cricket Board is unlikely to offer No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi for the next two years, putting their participation in the Indian Premier League 2024 season in doubt. According to a release issued by the ACB, the board has decided to delay the annual contracts for year 2024 for these players having formed a “dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter”, after they expressed a desire to be released from their central contracts from January 1.

