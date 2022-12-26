December 26, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ takes oath as Nepal’s new Prime Minister

Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” was on December 26 sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for a third time, a day after the former guerrilla leader dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K.P. Sharma Oli. The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre chairman was appointed as the country’s new prime minister on Sunday after he submitted a letter to President Bidya Devi Bhandari showing the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives. Mr. Dahal took the oath of office and secrecy from President Bhandari at an official ceremony at Shital Niwas.

CBI arrests Videocon chief Venugopal Dhoot in ‘loan fraud’ case

After the arrest of former ICICI Bank’s chief executive officer and managing director, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, in a case related to the credit facilities extended to the Videocon Group of companies, the CBI on Monday arrested Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot, a CBI official said. The CBI had registered a case alleging quid pro quo in sanctioning loans of ₹1,875 crore to the companies of Videocon Group, headed by Venugopal Dhoot.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS on December 26 with symptoms of viral fever and is recovering, official sources said. The Minister has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up around noon.

North India in grip of severe cold wave

North India is in a grip of cold wave conditions as temperatures plummet making life difficult for the people. In the plains of North India, the lowest minimum temperature of 0.0 deg C was reported over Rajasthan’s Churu, according to India Metrological Department. The national capital New Delhi reeled under a cold wave and foggy conditions, causing disruption of normal life. Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees celsius while most parts of northern India today witnessed temperatures in a range between 3 to 7 degrees Celsius said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

Telangana High Court orders transfer of BRS MLAs poaching investigation to CBI

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on December 26 passed orders transferring investigation to the CBI in the sensational four BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case. The Judge pronounced the verdict in a batch of five writ petitions after the post-lunch session. The direction transferring the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Telangana government to the CBI was given in writ petitions filed by three accused in the case and two others.

Task Force proposes national AVGC-XR Mission supported by holistic financial package

The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Promotion Task Force report, which has been submitted to the government for consideration, has proposed a national AVGC-Extended Reality Mission with a budget outlay to be created for integrated promotion and growth of the sector. Among the recommendations of the Task Force are a “Create in India” campaign with an exclusive focus on content creation; an international AVGC platform aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, co-production treaties and innovation in collaboration with international counterparts; national and regional centres of excellence for skill development; and leveraging National Education Policy to develop creative thinking at school level.

BJP says Rahul Gandhi ‘doing drama’ after he visits Vajpayee’s memorial

The BJP on December 26 attacked the Congress and demanded an apology over unsavoury remarks made against former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by a leader attached to the Congress chief’s office, even as the Opposition party distanced itself from the controversy. Gaurav Pandhi, who is a coordinator with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s office and handles social media for him, had put out a tweet alleging that Vajpayee had sided with the British. He later deleted it as the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of “doing a drama” of paying homage at Vajpayee’s memorial while party leaders use “abusive words” against the former prime minister.

BJP to take out ‘rath yatra’ in Tripura ahead of Assembly polls

The ruling BJP in Tripura will organise a ‘rath yatra’ across the State from the first of January, as the party gears up for the Assembly polls due early next year, a party leader said on December 26. A three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted to oversee preparations for the yatra, he said. Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due to be held in February.

Congress appoints observers for Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls; Mukul Wasnik named senior observer

The Congress on December 26 appointed observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland early next year, with party MP Mukul Wasnik named senior observer for the three States. The Congress appointed two observers each for the States. “The Congress president has appointed senior observer and observers for ensuing assembly elections 2023 for the respective states, with immediate effect,” the party said in an official communication. While Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik has been named senior observer for the elections in the three States, party MP from Kerala Benny Mehnan and former MP JD Seelam have been appointed as observer for the Meghalaya polls.

Xi Jinping urges steps to ‘protect’ lives as China battles COVID wave

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged officials on December 26 to take steps to protect lives in his first public remarks on COVID-19 since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month. Having mostly cut itself off from the rest of the world during the pandemic, China is now experiencing the planet’s biggest surge in infections after abruptly lifting restrictions that torpedoed the economy.

U.S. embassy sounds red alert; prohibits Americans from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel

The U.S. embassy in Pakistan has warned about a possible terrorist attack against American citizens at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad and prohibited American staff from visiting the five-star facility, an official statement said. The statement was issued by the embassy on Sunday, two days after a suicide bombing in Islamabad killed a policeman. “The U.S. government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,” it said. “Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel,” the statement said.

South Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

South Korea’s military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace on December 26, South Korean officials said, days after the North launched two ballistic missiles in its latest testing activities. “Several North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday morning,” South Korea’s Defence Ministry said. South Korea’s military broadcast warnings and fired warning shots before it launched fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones, the Defence Ministry said. It wasn’t immediately known if the drones were shot down.

U.K. to stop publishing coronavirus data for ‘living with COVID’ phase

The U.K. health authorities said on December 26 that they will stop publishing their regular COVID-19 infections modelling data in the new year because it is seen as “no longer necessary” as the country moves to a phase of living with the virus with the help of vaccines and medicines. The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that it will continue to monitor COVID like other common viral illnesses such as seasonal flu. Since April this year, the data on the reproductive rate, or the R value speed at which the novel coronavirus infects people, has been published fortnightly as a monitoring tool.

Cricket Australia renames Test Player of the Year award in honour of Shane Warne

Australia’s men’s Test Player of the Year award has been renamed to honour legendary spinner Shane Warne, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday, December 26. The Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually at the Australian Cricket Awards. Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Nick Hockley and Australian Cricketers’ Association CEO Todd Greenber, announced the renaming of the award during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa as a tribute to Warne. He died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand earlier this year.