Top news of the day: Home Ministry panel to look into AFSPA withdrawal from Nagaland; Agriculture Minister denies saying farm laws will be brought again, and more

Committee will be headed by Home Ministry official and include a top officer each of the Assam Rifles and the CRPF.

Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Government took a step back on the three farm laws due to some reasons, but would go forward again, leading the Congress to allege that the Centre was planning on bringing back the contentious laws.

Haridwar hate speech | Two more names added to FIR

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that many persons have been examined and the investigation was on. No arrests have been made so far in the case.

Boys claiming to be Bajrang Dal members said Hindus should be observing Tulsi Divas instead.

At least six people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday after a boiler at a noodle factory exploded in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Kathua rape and murder | Parents of victim anguished as two convicts walk out on bail

The parents of an eight-year-old nomad girl, who was brutally raped and murdered in Kathua district of Jammu, are anguished that while their appeal for enhancement of sentence against six people remains unheard, two convicts were released on bail in the Kathua rape and murder case, described by a court as a "devilish and monstrous crime".

A senior epidemiologist at AIIMS who is the principal investigator of Covaxin trials for adults and children at the institute on Sunday termed the Centre’s decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 “unscientific” and said it will not yield any additional benefit.

After his announcement on booster doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines for health and frontline workers and starting vaccinations for teens between 15-18 age group from early January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” to sound a repeated note of caution on the Omicron mutation stating that “individual alertness and discipline” were the country’s big strength in the fight against the pandemic.

The government has invited bids for floral arrangements with thousands of dozens of roses, lilies, carnations, orchids and other varieties to decorate the offices of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for one year at an estimated ₹47.58 lakh.

A recent visit by the Chinese Ambassador in Colombo to Sri Lanka’s Tamil-majority Northern Province has sparked concern and considerable commentary on what is widely seen as a heightening geopolitical contest between India and China, now manifesting in the island nation’s north.

In his final years, he regretted that his dream of a "Rainbow Nation" had yet to come true.

Switzerland joins two dozen countries aiming to decouple gender choice from medical procedures.

Last month, Cairn had agreed to drop litigations to seize Indian properties as it has accepted the Indian government's offer to settle tax dispute relating to the levy of taxes retrospectively.

Though China has controlled the contagion by drastically limiting international travel, sporadic clusters of cases continued to surface in different parts of the country, putting its “Zero case” policy under stress.

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Himachal stuns mighty Tamil Nadu for maiden title

Tamil Nadu have been the best domestic side in the country in white-ball cricket since the 2019-20 season.