Top news of the day: Farmers front accepts government offer for talks; around 150 soldiers in Delhi for Republic Day parade test positive for COVID-19, and more

Dilli Chalo | Farmers front accepts government’s offer for talks

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, puts forth a four-point agenda that includes modalities to be adopted for the repeal of the three farm laws, and mechanism for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price. The front suggested to hold the talks on December 29.

Thousands of soldiers travel to the national capital every year to take part in the annual Republic Day as well as Army Day parade.

Once the U.K. drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on COVID-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will hold its meeting and thoroughly review the safety and immunogenicity data from the clinical evaluations conducted abroad and in India before granting any emergency authorisation for the vaccine in New Delhi, official sources said.

There is provision for operational extension of the PM-JAY to approximately 15 lakh additional families.

Reports suggest they were locals with links to al-Badr.

In response to a Right to Information query by Cuttack-based activist Srikant Kumar Pakal, the Union Home Ministry said as many as 4,122 extremists had surrendered in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, which share borders, between 2014 and 2020. The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has been active in the border areas of these States.

The law provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of ₹1 lakh for conversion through marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

“His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by the evening,” the hospital stated.

Authors J.K. Bajaj and M.D. Srinivas say their book Making of a Hindu Patriot: Background of Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj has evolved out of their earlier effort to prepare an authentic edition of Hind Swaraj based on the Mahatma’s handwritten manuscript of 1909 in Gujarati and his English translation of the text published from Phoenix in 1910.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives and announced dates for mid-term elections at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli on December 20, sparking protests from a section of the ruling party and various opposition parties.

SEBI said the ex-CEC was appointed as observer on December 18, 2020. The Supreme Court of India through its order dated December 9, 2020 directed that the result of the e-voting would not be announced and would be produced before it in a sealed cover along with the report of the observer appointed by the SEBI.

India’s tour of Australia 2020-21 | Australia dismissed for 195, India reach 36/1 at stumps

Debutant Shubman Gill was batting on 28 in the company off Cheteshwar Pujara (7). Mayank Agarwal was the lone Indian to wicket to fall for a duck. India still trail Australia by 159 runs.