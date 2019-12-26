Top news of the day: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat condemns anti-CAA protests, Amit Shah says it’s time to ‘punish’ the ‘tukde tukde’ gang, and more

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat condemns anti-CAA protests

Students leading crowds to carry out arson and violence is not leadership, outgoing Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to the protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). It is unusual for a serving Army Chief to comment on the country’s internal affairs, which are the domain of the civilian government.

Amit Shah says it’s time to ‘punish’ the ‘tukde tukde’ gang

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Opposition for the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and asserted that it was time to “punish” the “tukde tukde gang under the leadership of the Congress” that was responsible for “disrupting the peace” in Delhi. He said the people of Delhi would punish them, referring to the coming Assembly elections.

Emphasis of NPR launched by Congress was on ‘residency’ and not ‘citizenship’, says P. Chidambaram

Former Union Home Minister and Congress MP P. Chidambaram asserted that the emphasis of the National Population Register (NPR) in 2010 by the UPA government was on “residency” and not “citizenship”. The BJP on Wednesday released a video clip of the launch of the NPR in 2010, where Mr. Chidambaram says an exercise like this has not been attempted anywhere in the world.

Anti-CAA protests: 1,000 lawyers distance themselves from BCI stand

Close to 1,000 lawyers from across the country have distanced themselves from the statements made by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the protests against it. The lawyers disassociated themselves from the BCI’s resolution dated December 22, stating that it did not represent the views of the Bar.

NIA raids Akhil Gogoi’s house, KMSS office office in Guwahati

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residence of Assam peasant leader Akhil Gogoi as well as the office of his organisation, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), in Guwahati. FIR against Raghubar Das for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Hemant Soren’s caste.

FIR against Raghubar Das for ‘objectionable’ remarks on Hemant Soren’s caste

An FIR has been registered against caretaker Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren’s caste, police said.

Neither CAA, nor NPR linked to NRC; opposition carrying out false propaganda: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said neither the CAA nor the NPR has any link with the NRC and alleged that the Opposition is carrying out a false propaganda to malign the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Virat Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of the decade list

India captain Virat Kohli has been named in the Cricketers of the decade list alongside four others by the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanac. Apart from Kohli, South African duo of Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, Australia’s Steve Smith and women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry also found a place in the list of five cricketers of the decade.

Amarinder pans Akalis for ‘double standards’ on NRC

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of adopting “double standards’’ on the NRC and CAA and asked the member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to clarify its stand on support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Losing Jharkhand polls was unexpected, will analyse reasons: BJP

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said the loss in Jharkhand Assembly elections was unexpected and the party will analyse the reasons for it. “The Jharkhand results were below our expectations. We knew it was going to be a tough election as Jharkhand has a tendency to change governments every five years,” Mr. Madhav told reporters.